Amazon is offering a couple of Anker Nebula projectors with up to $96 off their usual prices for today only. The one-day sale includes the Nebula Capsule portable projector at $223.99 and the Nebula Prizm II projector for $188.99 — 30% off both models and the best direct price drops we've seen for them.

Capsule is the Nebula's miniature offering. It features a lightweight and compact design — the size of a soda can — that packs in a 500 lumen HD projector capable of producing a clear image up to 100-inches in size and a 360-degree speaker. Running Android 7.1, it can stream directly from services like Netflix and YouTube or you can use your smartphone or computer to mirror content to the Capsule wirelessly or using its HDMI input. It has a 4 hour battery life and features Anker's Quick Charge tech to get it back to full power as fast as possible.

The Nebula Prizm II can create an HD picture up to 120-inches in size and with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It's bright with 200 ANSI lumens of light and it has up to 40-degree keystone correction. Getting content on the big screen is easy with multiple input technologies including USB and HDMI, as well as mirroring from your mobile devices. Nebula backs both models with a 12-month warranty.

