If ensuring you're not wasting power with lights always on at home is a priority for you, why not make it easier for yourself? With smart bulbs like Anker's Eufy Lumos Tunable White 2-pack, you can control your home lighting from anywhere in the world at any time. No more forgetting to turn them off before you leave for a long trip and no more wondering about whether you forgot or not. Today at Amazon, you can grab two of these bulbs for only $29.99. At $15 apiece, you're saving a good bit off a single bulb's average price of $23 there. This two-pack normally sells for $40.

Smart lights are more than just convenient. They can be somewhat fun, too. With their integrated Amazon Alexa compatibility, you can voice control these light bulbs if you have a device such as the Echo Dot speaker. They also connect to an app on your phone, allowing you to adjust the look of the light, control multiple bulbs at once, and more. Best of all, no hub is required unlike other options like Philips Hue bulbs. Using the app, you can create lighting schedules, turn on Away mode, and set timers. Eufy includes an 18-month warranty with this purchase as well.

If you're on the hunt for multi-colored smart bulbs, Eufy offers a version priced at $34.99.

