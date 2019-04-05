Is it time to update your old tech? Here's an easy way to save. Simply trade in select Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Apple TV devices , and Amazon will give you 20% off a new qualifying 4K Fire TV Device. You'll get a gift card worth $0.99 as well, which can be used to stream a movie, buy an app, and more.

Simple, easy, and straightforward. Send in your old device for free. Get 20% off a new one.

Trading your device in is simple. Answer a few questions, print a shipping label, send the device in for free, and within a week Amazon will let you know if your trade-in is accepted. Once that happens, add a new 4K Fire TV device to your cart and the 20% discount will be applied during checkout.

The 20% off discount applies to either the new Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube. We don't see deals on either very often, so this offer is a great way to snag some new tech, especially if you're still rocking a first-gen Fire Stick or other older gear.

