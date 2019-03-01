A number of TV sets featuring Amazon's Fire OS are on sale today, with savings of up to $130. Select Fire TV Edition models from both Insignia and Toshiba are discounted at Amazon and Best Buy and there's something for every household, whether you're in the market for a new 4K TV or just want a smaller set for the spare room.

The 43-inch 4K Toshiba Fire TV Edition has dropped in price by $130. It's down to $199.99 and has never been this affordable before. It's actually the same price as its 1080p counterpart right now so it makes sense to get the higher resolution version. It offers access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, and they also have Alexa-enabled skills and can work with the included voice remote. Larger sizes are also on sale, although not quite so heavily discounted.

If you want a save a little cash by going for a 1080p model, you should consider Insignia's 39-inch Fire TV Edition at $149.99. It's got all the same Amazon smarts built-in and is $80 off — the biggest drop we've ever seen for it. You can pick it up for the same price at Best Buy.

