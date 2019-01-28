The 1More Triple Driver Bluetooth in-ear headphones are down to $98.88 on Amazon. These same headphones usually go for $150 and are sitting at that price at Best Buy. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen.

The headphones use a high-resolution Bluetooth chip with AAC transmission optimized for iOS devices. You'll be able to get higher-quality wireless audio that takes up less space. The two balanced armatures and separate dynamic driver delivers an accurate listening experience with dynamic power. The headphones use Bluetooth 4.2 tech so the wireless experience won't negatively impact sound quality. The built-in mic has background noise cancellation, too. You'll get seven hours of life, and it only takes one hour to fully charge. Fast charge can give you three hours after just ten minutes.

