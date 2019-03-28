Over at Amazon, you can pick up a pair of TaoTronics True Wireless Earbuds for just $24.99. The price drop from $48 is thanks to an on-page coupon for $5 off and code NKN46KK5 taking a further $18 off at checkout. Be sure to use both to get the full discount. That on-page coupon may disappear at any time, so I wouldn't wait around. At $23 off, this is the lowest we have ever seen these go.

Enjoy the freedom of a wire-free listening experience for almost half the regular price when you use the on-page coupon and enter NKN46KK5 at checkout. The case also doubles as a battery pack for your phone.

The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a reliable connection and are IPX7 water resistant so are great to use while working out. There's a built-in mic for taking calls and intuitive touch controls for controlling playback. They have a 3-hour play time and the included charging case has a 3350mAh battery inside it that can recharge the buds 40 times. The case even doubles as a power bank for your phone in a pinch.

Existing owners rate these earbuds at 4.2 out of 5 stars based on over 90 reviews.

