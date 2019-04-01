Over at Woot, you can grab a eufy RoboVac 30 robotic vacuum cleaner for just $169.99 today only. That's a $100 discount off the regular price at Amazon . Unlike a lot of Woot deals, this is for a brand new model with a 1-year warranty. The lowest we've seen it go before is $200. Don't forget to use your Amazon Prime account to save on shipping, too.

Let this robotic vacuum clean up on a schedule that suits you for a new low price. It even returns itself to the charger when the battery runs low.

The RoboVac 30 has a clean time of around 100 minutes per charge and utilizes a BoostIQ technology to help increase suction power when it detects the extra power is needed. This model has an anti-scratch tempered glass top, infrared-sensors for avoiding obstacles, drop-sensing technology to avoid falling, and more. Unlike previous models, it comes with Boundary Strips so that you can have it only clean areas that you want. You can set up these strips around your home as needed to have the vacuum avoid cleaning those places. When the battery is running low, the vacuum will automatically return to the charging station.

Existing owners give it 4.5 out of 5 stars based on over 700 reviews.

