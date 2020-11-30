If you're looking to build out your smart home this Cyber Monday, you may be searching for a good deal on a smart video camera or home security system. If that's you, you're in luck! We've found this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the Arlo Pro 3 security system that takes a massive $250 off the retail price. For just $400, you get three top-of-the-line smart security cameras, plus a base station, and it's all ready to go! You can even go back later and add up to three more cameras to the system. Now that's flexibility.

There are so many reasons that the Arlo Pro 3 system tops so many of our security camera buyers guides. Whether you're looking for an indoor or outdoor camera, or something to get out of the Ring ecosystem, Arlo has you covered.

The Pro 3 system works with your favorite virtual assistants, including Apple's Siri, the Google Assistant, and Amazon's Alexa. Arlo gives you lots of flexibility with your personal data, allowing you to store your videos locally on the included base station (up to 2TB!). You also get three months of Arlo's Smart cloud storage, which you can later subscribe to if you see fit. That footage includes a rolling 30 days of cloud recordings.

Home security cameras don't get much better at this price point. The Pro 3 records HD video at up to 2K with HDR and also includes an integrated spotlight so you can focus on possible intruders at night time. You can engage with visitors via its two-way audio or scare them off with its built-in siren. Speaking of nighttime, the Pro 3 also features color night vision, with a 160-degree field of view.

What I like best about this system, though, is its convenience. With a wireless setup and six-month battery life, these devices really are as simple as "just set it up and forget it."