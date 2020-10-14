Even though summer is winding down, there's still plenty of projects that you can knock out while saving some money on Sun Joe electric tools this Prime Day. I love the pressure washer I picked up last year during Prime Day, and the updated version is even cheaper this year! Check out these fantastic Prime Day deals on tools to handle most any project you have any time of the year.

Power tools

Don't let your yard work be harder than it has to be. Get yourself, or someone else, an electric tool this Prime Day and make life easier for everyone. If you have some cleaning to do inside your home, these great Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums will be a blessing.