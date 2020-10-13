Robot vacuum cleaners have gotten really affordable in recent years and events like Amazon's Prime Day make it even easier to snag one without spending a lot. Right now, there's a sale on popular iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners at Amazon that takes as much as 38% off for Prime members. The models on sale start at $199.99 and are discounted by as much as $200 for a limited time.

It's 2020. You shouldn't have to vacuum for yourself anymore. There's enough going on without having to take care of your own floors. These Prime Day robot vacuum deals mean you have one less thing to worry about.

If you're getting your first robot vacuum, the affordable iRobot Roomba 693 makes a great choice. It's only $199.99 today which the lowest it's ever gone at $100 off. While being a budget-conscious choice, it's not light on features with adaptive navigation, automatic recharging, and support for app- and voice-based controls.

For more suction power and some extra navigational skills, consider upgrading to the iRobot Roomba 981 at $399.99. It normally goes for $600 so this is a solid 33% savings. It's got 10x the suction power and can intelligently map and clean an entire level of your home so no space goes uncleaned.

The top model in today's sale, the iRobot Roomba i6+, features the same navigational smarts and suction power as the 981 but also empties itself and can even partner up with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence.

If the Roomba models on sale are not for you, check out our list of the best robot vacuum deals for more discounted options.