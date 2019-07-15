There's a better way. And that better way is a smart TV with a smart operating system already built into it. And one such TV line is the Fire TV Edition series from Amazon — with the help of a couple of manufacturers. And as it just so happens, you can get some killer deals on Amazon Fire TV Edition sets on Prime Day.

Smart phones. Smart homes. Smart ... everything. It can all be a bit much, especially when you have to plug one thing into another just to do something else.

But first, what exactly are we talking about?

Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions are, well, exactly what they sound like. They're TVs that have the Amazon Fire TV software built in. Just no sticks to plug in. No extra remotes laying around. It's all in one convenient package, and at a really competitive price. (And that's even before they go on sale.)

As you may guess by the price, these aren't necessarily the sleekest or sexiest TVs you can buy. But they're also not supposed to be. They're supposed to be easy, and they are. They're supposed to be affordable, and they are.

And on Prime Day, they're even that much better of a buy.

Here's what you have to look forward to: