Smart phones. Smart homes. Smart ... everything. It can all be a bit much, especially when you have to plug one thing into another just to do something else.
There's a better way. And that better way is a smart TV with a smart operating system already built into it. And one such TV line is the Fire TV Edition series from Amazon — with the help of a couple of manufacturers. And as it just so happens, you can get some killer deals on Amazon Fire TV Edition sets on Prime Day.
But first, what exactly are we talking about?
Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions are, well, exactly what they sound like. They're TVs that have the Amazon Fire TV software built in. Just no sticks to plug in. No extra remotes laying around. It's all in one convenient package, and at a really competitive price. (And that's even before they go on sale.)
As you may guess by the price, these aren't necessarily the sleekest or sexiest TVs you can buy. But they're also not supposed to be. They're supposed to be easy, and they are. They're supposed to be affordable, and they are.
And on Prime Day, they're even that much better of a buy.
Here's what you have to look forward to:
The best deal
Toshiba 43LF621U19
43 inches of a great buy
Amazon has knocked off a ridiculous $140 from this 43-inch Toshiba LED TV. It does 4K resolution and has 3 HDMI ports, including one for ARC. And with Amazon Fire TV already built in as the operating system, there's a good chance you'll never need to plug in another box.
The alternative
Insignia NS-43DF710NA19
A great alternative
This is Best Buy's house brand, and the 43-incher also comes with 4K resolution and 3 HDMI ports, one with ARC. It doesn't have as big as a discount as the Toshiba brand, though, but you'll probably find the end result pretty comparable.
720p option: Toshiba 32LF221U19If you don't need all the pixels
This is a great spare-room TV if you don't need 1080p resolution and just want something that works well. It's $80 off on Prime Day. While 720p isn't exactly ultra-high definition, neither is a lot of the content you're going to be streaming onto this thing. Basically — it gets the job done at a great price.
The tight fit: Insignia NS-24DF310NA19If space is at a premium
Sometimes you just need a little TV for a little space. This one fits that bill — and does it all out of the bo, and in a tight fit. The 24-inch set will go places larger TVs can't. and because it has Fire TV already built in, you don't have to worry about plugging in another sticks.
Record OTA TV: Amazon Fire TV RecastWorks great with Fire TV Edition
Amazon Fire TV Recast lets you plug in an OTA antenna and record all that free TV to play back to any Amazon Fire TV device — including a Fire TV Edition.
