Prime Day is the ideal time to level up your gaming gear. Whether you're looking to pick up a new controller for your Nintendo Switch, or are looking for a new gaming mouse and keyboard, there are plenty of great deals on offer. We've rounded up some of the Prime Day deals on gaming accessories down below, so let's take a look.
- A terrific bundle: SanDisk 128GB Card + 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online (Family) | 40% off at Amazon
- Works everywhere: PowerLead Pro Controller | 20% off at Amazon
- Switch it up: STOGA Wireless Controller | 20% off at Amazon
- Release the Kraken: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | 38% off at Amazon
- Game on: Redragon K552 Mechanical Keyboard | 20% off at Amazon
- Dominate in style: Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard | 23% off at Amazon
- A stellar deal: Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse | 56% off at Amazon
- Ambidextrous and wireless: Razer Atheris Gaming Mouse | 18% off at Amazon
A terrific bundle: SanDisk 128GB Card + 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online (Family) | 40% off at Amazon
This bundle gives you a 128GB SanDisk MicroSDXC memory card for boosting the storage of your Nintendo Switch. But what makes it stand out is the 12-month family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which in itself costs $35. The Switch Online family plan works with up to eight accounts, making this an incredible deal.
Works everywhere: PowerLead Pro Controller | 20% off at Amazon
PowerLead's gaming controller is perfect for the Nintendo Switch, and it also works with your PC and Android phone. The controller has a similar layout to the Xbox wireless controller, with two analog sticks, a D-pad, shoulder buttons, and a six-axis gyroscope. For what you're paying here, this is a great value.
Switch it up: STOGA Wireless Controller | 20% off at Amazon
STOGA's wireless controller is designed for the Nintendo Switch, delivering up to eight hours of continuous usage from a full charge. The controller has vibrant colors and a decent haptic motor, and the best part is that you get a 2-pack with this deal, bringing the cost of each controller down to just $15.
Release the Kraken: Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | 38% off at Amazon
Razer makes some of the best gaming headsets you can buy today, and the Kraken in particular is fantastic. The headset has 50mm drivers, delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound, and has a lightweight design with gel-infused ear pads that are comfortable for all-day use. The wired headset works on just about any platform and is a standout deal.
Game on: Redragon K552 Mechanical Keyboard | 20% off at Amazon
Redragon's K552 is one of the most affordable gaming keyboards you can buy today. The keys are based on the clicky Blue switch and deliver great feedback, you get RGB lighting, and the tenkeyless design means the keyboard won't take up too much room on your desk.
Dominate in style: Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard | 23% off at Amazon
Razer's Cynosa gaming keyboard has everything you need: configurable RGB lighting, n-key rollover, customizable macros, tactile keys that aren't loud, and a spill-resistant design. Combine that with a two-year warranty and you're getting a fantastic deal here.
A stellar deal: Logitech G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse | 56% off at Amazon
The Logitech G502 is a stalwart in the gaming segment, and the fact that this mouse is now on sale for more than half off makes it an unmissable deal. The mouse has a 16,000dpi sensor, 11 customizable buttons, onboard memory profiles, and adjustable weights. If you want a new gaming mouse, look no further.
Ambidextrous and wireless: Razer Atheris Gaming Mouse | 18% off at Amazon
Most gaming mice are built for right-handed use, but that's where the Razer Atheris comes in. The ambidextrous design makes it ideal for both right- and left-handed gamers, and it works over wireless. The 7,200dpi optical sensor is one of the best in this segment, you get a 350-hour battery life, and the mouse has five configurable buttons.
That's just a quick look at some of the gaming accessories on sale right now. For more deals coverage, be sure to hit up our Prime Day hub to see all the products on sale on Amazon.
