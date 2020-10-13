Amazon Prime Day is all about the savings, so why not stock up on the best VR accessories you can find? We've got a list of great VR accessories for every platform, whether you're playing on a PC, an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2, or even the PlayStation VR (PSVR).
- Portable reality: Oculus Quest 2
- A new world: HTC VIVE Cosmos
- Take a stand: Delamu VR Stand
- Safe and secure: PowerA Storage Case for PSVR
- Sound blocking: KIWI design Silicone Ear Muffs
- A new way to move: Cybershoes Gaming Station
- 3D sound: Amavasion in-Ear Headphones for The Oculus Quest
- Give it a grip: KIWI Design Pro Quest Grips
- Cyberpunk style: MASiKEN head cover & Knuckles straps for Oculus Quest
- Extra protection on your Quest: HIJIAO hard cover case for Oculus Quest and Quest 2
- Pads in the back: Orzero Head Cushion for Oculus Quest
- Pads in the front: CNBEYOUNG Oculus Quest Comfort Set
Portable reality: Oculus Quest 2
Ok, this isn't a Prime Day deal per se, but it is the best deal on the Oculus Quest 2 right now, and they even have it in stock. The Oculus Quest 2 is the VR headset to own right now so you may as well grab one while you're spending money anyway.
A new world: HTC VIVE Cosmos
The Vive Cosmos is the latest VR headset from HTC. It works without the need for the base stations from the first HTC Vive, yet it still supports the amazing Vive Wireless Adapter. Save almost $100 on the best of PC VR in one package with the ability to go wireless!
Take a stand: Delamu VR Stand
When you're not playing, you need to safely store your favorite VR headset somewhere, right? That's why the Delamu VR stand is great. It fits any headset you've got, whether it be an Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, or one of the many PC VR headsets on the market. It's also 39% off for Prime Day!
Safe and secure: PowerA Storage Case for PSVR
Sometimes storage is best when it's put away. If you don't want your PSVR constantly on display, this great little travel case will keep it protected, even on the go!
Sound blocking: KIWI design Silicone Ear Muffs
The Oculus Quest is an amazing machine, but the built-in speakers can sometimes leave a bit to be desired. These "ear muffs" attach to the Oculus Quest's strap and channel the sound to the right place, your ears, so you can better hear what's happening in VR without having to use headphones.
A new way to move: Cybershoes Gaming Station
For the ultimate immersion, the Cybershoes Gaming Station is ready to drop you straight into Ready Player One-levels of VR gaming. What's amazing is that these VR shoes don't just work with a gaming PC but they also work with the Oculus Quest. Sit, run, and game in comfort longer with the Cybershoes Gaming Station, on sale for 20% this Prime Day.
3D sound: Amavasion in-Ear Headphones for The Oculus Quest
When you want to drown out all the cares of the world, these true stereo in-ear headphones will connect to those special left and right 3.5mm jacks on the Oculus Quest. Thet only work with the original Quest, since the Quest 2 only has a single 3.5mm jack.
Give it a grip: KIWI Design Pro Quest Grips
The KIWI Design Pro Quest Grips aren't just for looks — they also significantly enhance the comfort for your Oculus Quest Touch controllers. Not only will the silicone grips give you a better grip and keep that annoying battery door from coming loose, but the wrist strap means you can completely let go of the controllers and they'll still stay attached to your hands.
Cyberpunk style: MASiKEN head cover & Knuckles straps for Oculus Quest
Some VR games require lots of movement, which can pose a serious risk to your TV, walls, or anyone that so happens to be in the room. Keep your Oculus Quest headset and controllers protected and give them a bit of padding for that next hit with MASiKEN's red, blue, or black silicone system covers.
Extra protection on your Quest: HIJIAO hard cover case for Oculus Quest and Quest 2
The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 are designed to be portable, so why not get a case that makes it easy to take them anywhere? This hard case will keep your Quest or Quest 2 safe and secure thanks to the hard shell outside and extra padding inside.
Pads in the back: Orzero Head Cushion for Oculus Quest
The original Oculus Quest's strap isn't known as the best, but this padded cushion will significantly enhance your comfort level. Help the Oculus Quest hug your skull better for those long play sessions and never again worry about it slipping off.
Pads in the front: CNBEYOUNG Oculus Quest Comfort Set
Cushioning the back of your head is important, but cushions for your face might be even more important. Save 30% on this great comfort accessories kit for the Oculus Quest on Prime Day!
Amazon Prime Day is VR day
Amazon has tons of VR accessories on sale for Prime Day, no matter which system you love to play on. There's no reason to spend extra when you can get what you need for less right now! Just remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of all these deals.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Check out the hundreds of games available for the Oculus Quest 2
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!
The Oculus Quest 2 is great, but these accessories make it even better
The Oculus Quest 2 is lighter, better balanced, and more comfortable than the original Oculus Quest, but you can make it even better with the right accessories.
Relax your grip with these Oculus Touch hand straps and grips
When using Oculus Touch controllers, you must constantly keep your fingers clenched to avoid dropping them. Thankfully, there are a few reliable mods that replace the built-in straps with more secure straps and grips, both for the original Touch controllers and the new Touch 2s.