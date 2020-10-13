Amazon Prime Day is all about the savings, so why not stock up on the best VR accessories you can find? We've got a list of great VR accessories for every platform, whether you're playing on a PC, an Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2, or even the PlayStation VR (PSVR).

Portable reality: Oculus Quest 2

Ok, this isn't a Prime Day deal per se, but it is the best deal on the Oculus Quest 2 right now, and they even have it in stock. The Oculus Quest 2 is the VR headset to own right now so you may as well grab one while you're spending money anyway.

A new world: HTC VIVE Cosmos

The Vive Cosmos is the latest VR headset from HTC. It works without the need for the base stations from the first HTC Vive, yet it still supports the amazing Vive Wireless Adapter. Save almost $100 on the best of PC VR in one package with the ability to go wireless!

Take a stand: Delamu VR Stand

When you're not playing, you need to safely store your favorite VR headset somewhere, right? That's why the Delamu VR stand is great. It fits any headset you've got, whether it be an Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, or one of the many PC VR headsets on the market. It's also 39% off for Prime Day!

Safe and secure: PowerA Storage Case for PSVR

Sometimes storage is best when it's put away. If you don't want your PSVR constantly on display, this great little travel case will keep it protected, even on the go!

Sound blocking: KIWI design Silicone Ear Muffs

The Oculus Quest is an amazing machine, but the built-in speakers can sometimes leave a bit to be desired. These "ear muffs" attach to the Oculus Quest's strap and channel the sound to the right place, your ears, so you can better hear what's happening in VR without having to use headphones.

A new way to move: Cybershoes Gaming Station

For the ultimate immersion, the Cybershoes Gaming Station is ready to drop you straight into Ready Player One-levels of VR gaming. What's amazing is that these VR shoes don't just work with a gaming PC but they also work with the Oculus Quest. Sit, run, and game in comfort longer with the Cybershoes Gaming Station, on sale for 20% this Prime Day.

3D sound: Amavasion in-Ear Headphones for The Oculus Quest

When you want to drown out all the cares of the world, these true stereo in-ear headphones will connect to those special left and right 3.5mm jacks on the Oculus Quest. Thet only work with the original Quest, since the Quest 2 only has a single 3.5mm jack.

Give it a grip: KIWI Design Pro Quest Grips

The KIWI Design Pro Quest Grips aren't just for looks — they also significantly enhance the comfort for your Oculus Quest Touch controllers. Not only will the silicone grips give you a better grip and keep that annoying battery door from coming loose, but the wrist strap means you can completely let go of the controllers and they'll still stay attached to your hands.

Cyberpunk style: MASiKEN head cover & Knuckles straps for Oculus Quest

Some VR games require lots of movement, which can pose a serious risk to your TV, walls, or anyone that so happens to be in the room. Keep your Oculus Quest headset and controllers protected and give them a bit of padding for that next hit with MASiKEN's red, blue, or black silicone system covers.

Extra protection on your Quest: HIJIAO hard cover case for Oculus Quest and Quest 2

The Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 are designed to be portable, so why not get a case that makes it easy to take them anywhere? This hard case will keep your Quest or Quest 2 safe and secure thanks to the hard shell outside and extra padding inside.

Pads in the back: Orzero Head Cushion for Oculus Quest

The original Oculus Quest's strap isn't known as the best, but this padded cushion will significantly enhance your comfort level. Help the Oculus Quest hug your skull better for those long play sessions and never again worry about it slipping off.

Pads in the front: CNBEYOUNG Oculus Quest Comfort Set

Cushioning the back of your head is important, but cushions for your face might be even more important. Save 30% on this great comfort accessories kit for the Oculus Quest on Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day is VR day

Amazon has tons of VR accessories on sale for Prime Day, no matter which system you love to play on. There's no reason to spend extra when you can get what you need for less right now! Just remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of all these deals.

