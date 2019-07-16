Having a hard time keeping up with all of the Prime Deals out there? We don't blame you. Amazon's got an insane amount of stuff up for sale across a variety of price points, and if you have around $100 or so to spend on a new gadget, these are the best deals we've found.

Smart TV: Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Fire TV Edition

Staff pick

Whether you need a first TV for your new place or have been wanting a second one for the bedroom, this Toshiba model is a great purchase. It has a 32-inch screen, plays content in 720p HD, and has Amazon's Fire TV operating system built right in.

$100 (was $180) at Amazon

Wireless lighting: Philips Hue Go

For people invested in Philips Hue smart lights, the Hue Go is a really fun addition to your lineup. After pairing with the Hue Bridge, you can take the Hue Go anywhere and use it for accent lighting both indoors and outdoors. It emits 16 million colors and lasts up to 3 hours on a single charge.

$68 (was $80) at Amazon

Home security: YI Home Camera (4 Pack)

For shoppers that want home security on a budget, this YI Home Camera 4-pack is worth a look. You get four cameras with 1080p Full HD recording, 112-degree wide-angle lens, and activity alerts if motion is detected. All of your footage is backed up to the YI Cloud for secure remote access.

$83 (was $118) at Amazon

Big screen entertainment: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

There aren't a lot of Android tablets we recommend buying in 2019, but the Fire HD 10 is one of the best out there. It delivers a 10-inch 1080p display, quad-core processor, and up to 10 hours of battery on one charge. You also have your choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage.

$100 (was $150) at Amazon

Battery on the go: RAVPower Portable Charger 32000

RAVPower's Portable Charger 32000 is a fantastic accessory to take with you on road trips or long airplane rides. It has a massive 32,000 mAh battery, allowing you to charge a Galaxy S8 6.4 times. It has three USB outlets at 2.4A each and has safeguards against overheating.

$59 (was $78) at Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones: Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Headphones

Everyone should have a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and for less than a hundred bucks, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 are an exceptional value. You're getting powerful sound with aptX, Bluetooth 4.0, up to 19 hours of battery, and a two-year warranty.

$100 (was $200) at Amazon

More than a streaming box: Fire TV Cube

Have a dumb TV and want to add some smarts to it? The Fire TV Cub is worth checking out. Not only does it give you access to Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, etc., but it also acts as an Alexa speaker — allowing you to control your television entirely hands-free!

$70 (was $120) at Amazon

Waterproof e-reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

While you can read e-books on your phone or tablet, the experience of doing so on a proper e-reader is so much better. The Kindle Paperwhite is incredibly thin and lightweight, waterproof, and comes with 8GB of storage. There's also an adjustable light for easy reading indoors and outdoors.

$85 (was $130) at Amazon

Eyes on the road: Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam

Dash cams should be in everyone's car. They keep you safe with evidence in the event of an accident, and for Prime Day, you can pick one up without spending too much money. The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini records in 1080p Full HD, has a 24-hour parking monitor, and 160-degree wide-angle lens.

$56 (was $85) at Amazon

Microwave + assistant: AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot

Here's a smart home bundle that you can't pass up. For a stupidly low price, you can get both the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the AmazonBasics Microwave in one great package. The microwave works with Alexa, meaning you can control it using just your voice.

$60 (was $110) at Amazon

Rock out everywhere: Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker

One of the better Bluetooth speaker deals you'll find this Prime Day is the Bose SoundLink Color. It's available in multiple colors (as the name suggests) and offers big sound in a small footprint. It quickly pairs to your phone using NFC or Bluetooth and lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge.

$89 (was $129) at Amazon

Your TV deserves this: VIZIO SB3220n-F6 Sound Bar

Still using the built-in speakers on your TV? Now's the time to stop. For well under a hundred dollars, this sound bar from Vizio gives you a great audio upgrade while staying on a budget. It has room-filling sound, minimal distortion, and supports DTS audio.

$63 (was $90) at Amazon

The best ways to spend $100 this Prime Day

As mentioned above, Prime Day is chock-full of deals upon deals upon deals. Among everything in the $100 price range, one item that stands out as something really special is the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Fire TV Edition.

This isn't the most jaw-dropping TV we've ever seen, but the fact that you can get something like this for under a hundred bucks is pretty impressive. Toshiba's offering a 32-inch screen, 720p HD resolution, and the Fire TV operating system baked in — giving you out-of-the-box access to Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, etc.

Along with the TV, another great purchase is the Vantrue N1 Pro Dash Cam. This may not be the most exciting piece of tech, but should you happen to be in an accident or have damage done to your car, having video evidence of what took place will make dealing with that situation ten times easier.

Another good choice on this list are the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Headphones. Sennheiser is one the best names in the audio game, so the fact that you can save 50% on the company's wireless noise-canceling headphones is darn impressive.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals