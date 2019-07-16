Having a hard time keeping up with all of the Prime Deals out there? We don't blame you. Amazon's got an insane amount of stuff up for sale across a variety of price points, and if you have around $100 or so to spend on a new gadget, these are the best deals we've found.

The best ways to spend $100 this Prime Day

As mentioned above, Prime Day is chock-full of deals upon deals upon deals. Among everything in the $100 price range, one item that stands out as something really special is the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Fire TV Edition.

This isn't the most jaw-dropping TV we've ever seen, but the fact that you can get something like this for under a hundred bucks is pretty impressive. Toshiba's offering a 32-inch screen, 720p HD resolution, and the Fire TV operating system baked in — giving you out-of-the-box access to Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, etc.

Along with the TV, another great purchase is the Vantrue N1 Pro Dash Cam. This may not be the most exciting piece of tech, but should you happen to be in an accident or have damage done to your car, having video evidence of what took place will make dealing with that situation ten times easier.

Another good choice on this list are the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Headphones. Sennheiser is one the best names in the audio game, so the fact that you can save 50% on the company's wireless noise-canceling headphones is darn impressive.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.