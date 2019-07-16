Having a hard time keeping up with all of the Prime Deals out there? We don't blame you. Amazon's got an insane amount of stuff up for sale across a variety of price points, and if you have around $100 or so to spend on a new gadget, these are the best deals we've found.
Whether you need a first TV for your new place or have been wanting a second one for the bedroom, this Toshiba model is a great purchase. It has a 32-inch screen, plays content in 720p HD, and has Amazon's Fire TV operating system built right in.
Wireless lighting: Philips Hue Go
For people invested in Philips Hue smart lights, the Hue Go is a really fun addition to your lineup. After pairing with the Hue Bridge, you can take the Hue Go anywhere and use it for accent lighting both indoors and outdoors. It emits 16 million colors and lasts up to 3 hours on a single charge.
Home security: YI Home Camera (4 Pack)
For shoppers that want home security on a budget, this YI Home Camera 4-pack is worth a look. You get four cameras with 1080p Full HD recording, 112-degree wide-angle lens, and activity alerts if motion is detected. All of your footage is backed up to the YI Cloud for secure remote access.
Big screen entertainment: Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
There aren't a lot of Android tablets we recommend buying in 2019, but the Fire HD 10 is one of the best out there. It delivers a 10-inch 1080p display, quad-core processor, and up to 10 hours of battery on one charge. You also have your choice of 32GB or 64GB of storage.
Battery on the go: RAVPower Portable Charger 32000
RAVPower's Portable Charger 32000 is a fantastic accessory to take with you on road trips or long airplane rides. It has a massive 32,000 mAh battery, allowing you to charge a Galaxy S8 6.4 times. It has three USB outlets at 2.4A each and has safeguards against overheating.
Noise-canceling headphones: Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Headphones
Everyone should have a good pair of noise-canceling headphones, and for less than a hundred bucks, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 are an exceptional value. You're getting powerful sound with aptX, Bluetooth 4.0, up to 19 hours of battery, and a two-year warranty.
More than a streaming box: Fire TV Cube
Have a dumb TV and want to add some smarts to it? The Fire TV Cub is worth checking out. Not only does it give you access to Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, etc., but it also acts as an Alexa speaker — allowing you to control your television entirely hands-free!
Waterproof e-reader: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
While you can read e-books on your phone or tablet, the experience of doing so on a proper e-reader is so much better. The Kindle Paperwhite is incredibly thin and lightweight, waterproof, and comes with 8GB of storage. There's also an adjustable light for easy reading indoors and outdoors.
Eyes on the road: Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam
Dash cams should be in everyone's car. They keep you safe with evidence in the event of an accident, and for Prime Day, you can pick one up without spending too much money. The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini records in 1080p Full HD, has a 24-hour parking monitor, and 160-degree wide-angle lens.
Microwave + assistant: AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot
Here's a smart home bundle that you can't pass up. For a stupidly low price, you can get both the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the AmazonBasics Microwave in one great package. The microwave works with Alexa, meaning you can control it using just your voice.
Rock out everywhere: Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker
One of the better Bluetooth speaker deals you'll find this Prime Day is the Bose SoundLink Color. It's available in multiple colors (as the name suggests) and offers big sound in a small footprint. It quickly pairs to your phone using NFC or Bluetooth and lasts up to 8 hours on a single charge.
Your TV deserves this: VIZIO SB3220n-F6 Sound Bar
Still using the built-in speakers on your TV? Now's the time to stop. For well under a hundred dollars, this sound bar from Vizio gives you a great audio upgrade while staying on a budget. It has room-filling sound, minimal distortion, and supports DTS audio.
As mentioned above, Prime Day is chock-full of deals upon deals upon deals. Among everything in the $100 price range, one item that stands out as something really special is the Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Fire TV Edition.
This isn't the most jaw-dropping TV we've ever seen, but the fact that you can get something like this for under a hundred bucks is pretty impressive. Toshiba's offering a 32-inch screen, 720p HD resolution, and the Fire TV operating system baked in — giving you out-of-the-box access to Netflix, Hulu, Sling TV, Prime Video, etc.
Along with the TV, another great purchase is the Vantrue N1 Pro Dash Cam. This may not be the most exciting piece of tech, but should you happen to be in an accident or have damage done to your car, having video evidence of what took place will make dealing with that situation ten times easier.
Another good choice on this list are the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Headphones. Sennheiser is one the best names in the audio game, so the fact that you can save 50% on the company's wireless noise-canceling headphones is darn impressive.
