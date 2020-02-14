Best Microfiber Cloths for Phones and Laptops Android Central 2020

No matter if it's a smartphone, laptop, TV, or anything else in between, all of your tech gadgets deserve to be regularly cleaned. Getting rid of gunk and grime not only keeps them looking great, but it also helps to ensure that they perform to the best of their abilities for years to come. If you're ready to take your cleaning game to the next level, here are a few microfiber cloths and sprays we recommend picking up.

Clean early, often, and everywhere

I've worn glasses for 20 years now, and the mentality for cleaning your glasses should be exactly the mentality for cleaning your phone or laptop screen: The more often you clean your screen, the less likely you are to experience build-up and the longer it will take for the oils and grime in your fingerprints to eat away at the coatings on your screen. While a kit like WOOSH! Screen Cleaner is great for cleaning when you're at home, most of us spend most of our day out and about in the world. We just need a clean, dependable cloth we can use when we notice some smudges while waiting for a meeting to start or while walking from one appointment to another.

The value of the MightyMicroCloth multi-pack is great and the flat plastic sleeves are easy to slip into a pants pocket or a purse. The last time my coworkers got together for a company-wide conference, I got me about two dozen of these off the swag table and have stashed them everywhere from my car to my office to my couch to my shoulder holster. They're great, but the plastic pouches will rip over time, which is why spares are handy.

If you tend to lose small things like microfiber cloths, I recommend doing what most camera nerds do: get a stretchy clip-on like the Spudz Classic that can clip onto a camera strap or onto your belt loop. That way, a clean cloth is just as close as that filthy shirt hem we all use when we need a quick wipe-down. You can even upgrade to a 10-inch model that's easier for wiping down tablets and laptop touchscreens.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.