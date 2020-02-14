Best Microfiber Cloths for Phones and Laptops Android Central 2020
No matter if it's a smartphone, laptop, TV, or anything else in between, all of your tech gadgets deserve to be regularly cleaned. Getting rid of gunk and grime not only keeps them looking great, but it also helps to ensure that they perform to the best of their abilities for years to come. If you're ready to take your cleaning game to the next level, here are a few microfiber cloths and sprays we recommend picking up.
- Keep the cloth clean: MightyMicroCloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (6 Pack)
- Clip it on: SPUDZ Classic Microfiber Cloth Screen Cleaner
- Multi-function microfiber: SenseAGE 3-in-1 Reusable Microfiber Screen Cleaning Cloth
- For home or office: WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit
- Go big or go home: Relentless Drive Ultimate Car Wash Mitt
- Tremendous value: AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
Keep the cloth clean: MightyMicroCloth Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (6 Pack)Staff pick
Know what happens if you keep a microfiber cloth loose in your pants pocket? It gets dirty and sweaty, and then it doesn't really clean your screen; it just rearranges the smudges. A clean cloth is a happy cloth, and these cloths with included sleeves keep things happy.
Clip it on: SPUDZ Classic Microfiber Cloth Screen Cleaner
Hate the way plastic pouches slip out of pockets? This cloth stows in a stretchy machine-washable pouch, which you can clip to your belt loop so that you don't lose it. You can also get it in cool colors and two sizes.
Multi-function microfiber: SenseAGE 3-in-1 Reusable Microfiber Screen Cleaning Cloth
Far prettier than the solid-colored cloths we usually find, this single oversized cloth has two important functions beyond wiping down your screen. You can use it as a travel mouse pad, and it can keep your keyboard from imprinting on your laptop screen.
For home or office: WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit
If smudged, grimed-up screens are the bane of your cleaning existence, this kit is great for keeping around the house or stashing it away in a drawer in your office. It's alcohol and ammonia-free and comes with a microfiber cloth for streak-free, lint-free wipe-downs.
Go big or go home: Relentless Drive Ultimate Car Wash Mitt
Is this overkill? Maybe, but why just get a small cloth for cleaning your screens around the house — from 6-inch phones to 60-inch TVs — when you can get this microfiber mitt and clean all screens quickly. I also keep one in my car for my infotainment screen.
Tremendous value: AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
AmazonBasics' 24-pack of microfiber cloths is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals out there. The cloths are non-abrasive, meaning they won't scratch your screen even when doing a good, deep clean. They can also be used for all other sorts of chores, and the fact that you get 24 cloths for such a low price is kind of bonkers.
Clean early, often, and everywhere
I've worn glasses for 20 years now, and the mentality for cleaning your glasses should be exactly the mentality for cleaning your phone or laptop screen: The more often you clean your screen, the less likely you are to experience build-up and the longer it will take for the oils and grime in your fingerprints to eat away at the coatings on your screen. While a kit like WOOSH! Screen Cleaner is great for cleaning when you're at home, most of us spend most of our day out and about in the world. We just need a clean, dependable cloth we can use when we notice some smudges while waiting for a meeting to start or while walking from one appointment to another.
The value of the MightyMicroCloth multi-pack is great and the flat plastic sleeves are easy to slip into a pants pocket or a purse. The last time my coworkers got together for a company-wide conference, I got me about two dozen of these off the swag table and have stashed them everywhere from my car to my office to my couch to my shoulder holster. They're great, but the plastic pouches will rip over time, which is why spares are handy.
If you tend to lose small things like microfiber cloths, I recommend doing what most camera nerds do: get a stretchy clip-on like the Spudz Classic that can clip onto a camera strap or onto your belt loop. That way, a clean cloth is just as close as that filthy shirt hem we all use when we need a quick wipe-down. You can even upgrade to a 10-inch model that's easier for wiping down tablets and laptop touchscreens.
