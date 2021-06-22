Prime Day is a great time to upgrade your Wi-Fi network to Wi-FI 6 with some great deals on routers. Your router is the heart of your home network and key to making sure your internet connection runs as quickly and efficiently as possible no matter where you are in your home. If you're using the cheap router provided by your service provider, or it's been a few years since your last upgrade, the right new router upgrade can improve performance, especially as you get further away from the router.

Wi-Fi 6 has made its way to many new devices, including game consoles and many new Android phones. So if you're taking advantage of a Prime Day Android phone deal it's a good idea to have a router that can help you make the most of it. A faster router can give your network the headroom it needs to minimize delays when moving your data. A Wi-Fi 6 router can give you a big speed boost but if you're looking to improve your coverage over any other consideration, check out the best Prime Day deals on mesh routers to get the right coverage.

These new routers can all be set up using an app on your phone as well, so there's no need to type in complicated IP addresses. Most of these picks also have parental controls included in the app and can help you keep track of the activity on your network. We've already had the chance to check out a few of these like the TP-Link Archer AX73, Archer AX90, and Nighthawk RAX80 and found them to be exceptional Wi-Fi 6 performers.

Best Prime Day deals on Wi-Fi 6 routers

TP-Link Archer AX73 AX5400 The Archer AX73 is a quick dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router with speeds up to AX5400. These speeds are possible in this compact router thanks to 160MHz support and 6 streams. The included HomeShield software bundles in parental controls and can be upgraded as an antivirus solution. TP-Link recommends this router for a three-bedroom home which is enough for most people, but if you find you need more later, OneMesh allows for easy mesh expansion. $152 at Amazon TP-Link Archer AX90 AX6600 The Archer AX90 is a tri-band router meaning it splits its signal across three different channels. This allows for greater flexibility for finding the best possible connection with two 5GHz channels, including a fast 160MHz channel. This is a great choice for a congested area like an apartment building that needs a little extra power to keep up. A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port means you're ready for the next wave of internet speed upgrades as well. $290 at Amazon Netgear Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 (RAX80) One of Netgear's flagship Nighthawk routers, the AX8 delivers great AX6000 speeds with a dual-band connection and 8 streams. Compared to a slower router, the AX8 has a fast 2.4GHz channel which is great if you have a lot of smart home devices that rely on the lower frequency. This router has a nice design that ditches half a dozen antennas for two wings containing two each. It looks nice and the performance has no trouble keeping up. $250 at Amazon Netgear Nighthawk AX4 AX3000 (RAX40) If there are only a couple of people in your home or you just don't use your internet that much, the AX3000 AX4 will be able to deliver full W-Fi 6 speeds to a couple of devices at once with no trouble. This is a great fit for a small house or an apartment, and should have no trouble keeping up with even a gigabit internet connection. Of course, it works with Netgear's Nighthawk app, making setup and management simple and powerful. $114 at Amazon Netgear Nighthawk AX12 AX11000 (RAX200) The Nighthawk AX12 is a tri-band beast. AX11000 speeds mean this router will keep up with even the fastest internet connections you can get, and if you have a large family, everyone can game, stream, or browse as much as they want without any slowdown. Devices can be automatically or manually directed to the best Wi-FI band, and luckily, there's a ton of speed on all of them. This really is the ultimate Nighthawk router. $420 at Amazon Eero 6 router AX1800 The Eero 6 on its own is a very capable router and a great fit for a dorm room or studio apartment. The compact size helps you maximize your space, and Eero's excellent software will make setup and management a breeze. What's cool is if you move to a bigger space, you can keep your Eero 6 and expand its coverage with other Eero nodes. The AX1800 connection is nothing special but will be more than adequate for a few devices. $83 at Amazon Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming AX5400 (XR1000) Gamers have huge expectations for routers not only demanding fast speeds but also the lowest latency possible. The Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 has the right hardware with an AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 connection, and Netgear's DumaOS 3.0 not only keeps local traffic flowing but can find the best connection to gaming servers and make sure you've always got the advantage. It also looks cool next to your gaming rig, thanks to its blood-red accents. $300 at Amazon