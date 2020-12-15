Smartwatches have come a long way in the last six years, but there's also one thing that's still absolutely undeniable: Samsung makes the best Android Smartwatches on the market. From the just-released Galaxy Watch 3 with its twisting bezel and premium materials to the smaller, sleeker, and generally more sensible Watch Active and Watch Active 2 , Samsung's slate of Galaxy Watches in 2020 is top-notch. They're all on sale right now if you've been looking for a reason to grab one for yourself — or for your family members, since Christmas is right around the corner.

Samsung's watches have always had style and superior built quality, but they often have prices to match that quality. Thankfully, this sale will let you grab the watch you need at a price that fits your budget. The original Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, in particular, with their low prices and slim profiles are quite alluring.

Need a Christmas gift that will keep on giving? Look no further.

There's a watch for every wrist and budget size, but I'm partial to the Watch Active line, which is more streamlined and has better color options. I have the original Galaxy Watch Active, and given how few differences there are between the 1 and 2 , I'd recommend saving a few extra dollars and getting the $139 teal green Watch Active over the $200 Watch Active 2 unless you need the larger 44mm size.

The Watch Active 2 does share many of the same internals as the Galaxy Watch 3 and has been slowly getting more of its features, but if you just want fitness tracking, notifications, and maybe some offline music through the Spotify app, the Watch Active 1 still works just fine.

An LTE version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is included in this sale, too, but at $329, I'm not sure how many will be able to justify that extra cost plus a monthly contract for a data plan for it. $100 off the Galaxy Watch 3 Titatinum that debuted alongside the Note 20 Ultra is a good discount, but that still only gets it down to $500.

Galaxy Watches and the Tizen OS software that runs on them have trounced Wear OS watches in every area except one: notifications. Each notification gets its own separate page to the left of the watch face on a Galaxy Watch, meaning that if your notifications stacked up while you were sleeping or in a meeting with Do Not Disturb on, you'll have to do a lot of swiping to find the notification you actually want to reply to. That said, I'll take a smartwatch with more spread out notifications over reaching for my phone every single time I get a ping, because the watch helps me limit distractions and easily swipe away useless notifications and quickly get back to work.