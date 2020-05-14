This is the perfect opportunity to see what Sling is all about without paying to do so — you don't even have to put in your credit card information or billing details. Just sign up at Sling with your name, email address, and zip code to start streaming.

If you've never used Sling TV before, you're running out of time to stream live TV for free . Everyone in the U.S. can watch Sling's live TV streaming service for free between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight EST thanks to its current "Happy Hour Across America" promotion. The offer has lasted nearly a month, and sadly it's coming to an end after Friday night.

With its 'Happy Hour Across America' promotion, Sling TV is offering free streaming access to everyone in the US between 5 p.m. EST and midnight every night. That includes live TV channels like AMC, Bravo, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., TLC and many more. Subscribe to Sling Blue for as low as $20/month to stream anytime!

Sling's "Happy Hour" promotion gives you access to its Sling Blue plan, which includes over 45 live TV channels, on-demand movies and TV shows, and even Cloud DVR which lets you record and playback TV shows and movies. You'll be able to stream live TV channels like A&E, AMC, Bravo, E!, FX, HGTV, Nick Jr., TLC, live news channels, and more, and you don't have to stay confined to your computer to do it. Sling has an app which can be downloaded on smartphones, streaming devices, smart TVs, and other devices so you can watch wherever you are.

The Sling Blue plan normally costs $30 per month, though right now you can sign up and score your first month for just $20 for a limited time. That lets you watch Sling at any hour and gives you the option to add-on more channels for a monthly fee as well.

There's a ton of on-demand movies and shows to watch at Sling if you're not interested in anything airing live. Some of the films you can catch on-demand at Sling before Happy Hour ends include:

