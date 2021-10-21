What you need to know
- TCL has announced a new budget-friendly 5G Android tablet.
- The TCL Tab Pro 5G comes with a 10.36-inch LCD display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a large 8,000mAh battery.
- It is now available to purchase from Verizon for $400.
After launching a bunch of affordable 5G Android phones earlier this year, TCL has now announced a mid-range Android tablet with support for Verizon's mmWave 5G network.
The new TCL Tab Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 chipset, which also powers some of the best budget Android phones on the market. It sports a 10.36-inch "NXTVISION" LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.
TCL's latest Android tablet also packs an impressive 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging support. As for the actual battery life, TCL claims the tablet can provide up to 17 hours of use on a single charge.
The other key features of the TCL Tab Pro 5G include a single 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, dual stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and a USB-C port. On the software side of things, the TCL Tab Pro 5G runs Android 11 with TCL UI on top.
The TCL Tab Pro 5G is now available from Verizon for $400. If you purchase the tablet online, you can save $100 with the carrier's "Buy More, Save More" promo. However, you'll have to buy an eligible Android phone on a Verizon plan to qualify for the promo. The next most affordable 5G Android tablet that Verizon currently sells is Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, which costs $670. Samsung's best Android tablets with 5G connectivity, on the other hand, start from $850.
