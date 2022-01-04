TCL announced a total of six new Android tablets at its CES 2022 press conference in Las Vegas today, including a 10.1-inch tablet with a NXTPAPER screen.

TCL's new NXTPAPER 10s is an affordable Android tablet with a paper-like display that is TÜV certified and claimed to reduce blue light by over 50%. Thanks to an anti-glare finish, TCL claims the screen can be viewed clearly from any angle. There's support for TCL's proprietary T Pen too, which means you can use the NXTPAPER 10s to write down notes. Keeping the lights on is a large 8000mAh battery. The tablet has been priced at $249 and is set to go on sale in Europe later this month.

The TCL TAB 8 4G is a lightweight budget tablet featuring a compact design, LTE connectivity, and a 4080mAh battery. The entry-level TCL TAB 10L, on the other hand, comes with a larger 10.1-inch HD display. Both tablets will be available in Europe from Q1 2022. While the TAB 8 4G is priced at $129, the TAB 10L will retail for $99.

TCL's new TKEE lineup for kids includes the TCL TKEE MINI, MID (with 4G connectivity), and MAX. All three tablets have been designed "especially with children in mind." Similar to Amazon's best tablets for kids, the new TKEE models are protected by a bumper case that can easily handle drops. They also feature TCL's eye-safe screen technology and come with the TKEE Pen.

The new series starts at $89 for the TKEE MINI, $119 for the TKEE MID, and $119 for the TKEE MAX. They will all be released in select markets later this quarter.

Along with the new tablets, TCL has also announced a new child-friendly service called TCL Kids. It will be available in Google Play for all new TCL tablets. TCL Kids offers a vast library of child-friendly educational and entertainment content, including over 20,000 videos, 400 storybooks, and 50 apps. TCL plans to launch the service globally in Q2 2022 for $3.99 a month.