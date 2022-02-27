What you need to know
- At MWC 2022 today, TCL introduced a bunch of new affordable tablets that zero in on content streaming and longer screen time.
- The TCL Nxtpaper Max 10 features an anti-glare glass that reduces reflected light to protect your eyes.
- TCL's new tablet lineup also includes the Tab 10 HD and Tab 10s 5G, which is among the early budget tablets to ship with 5G connectivity.
In addition to a ton of affordable smartphones in the TCL 30 series, TCL announced a new lineup of budget tablets today at this year's Mobile World Congress. The new range of slates include the latest iteration of the Nxtpaper and two new budget-friendly Tab models.
The Tab 10s 5G is the most expensive in the lineup, though it is billed as "one of the first affordable tablets to launch with 5G connectivity." It will be available to purchase in the second quarter of this year for €349.
The new tablet sports a 10.1-inch FullHD screen featuring TCL's NXTVISION technology to adjust color, contrast, and sharpness in accordance with on-screen content. The goal is to make visuals in movies and video games easier on the eyes. With an 8,000mAh battery, you might also be tempted to watch movies and play light games for hours on end.
TCL's latest challenger to the best cheap Android tablets is powered by MediaTek's MT8173 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If you need more space, you can expand that up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The tablet also runs Android 12.
The Tab 10s 5G has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter, so it doesn't have much going for it in terms of optics.
Its cheaper sibling, the TCL Tab 10 HD 4G, includes a 10.1-inch 800p display and a 5,500mAh battery. Given that it's a budget tablet, you can't expect to see impressive specs on this one: it has both a 5MP rear and front cameras, Android 11 Go out of the box, and 2GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage.
You can purchase the Tab 10 HD right now in Europe starting at €179, with its FullHD version arriving in Asia from late March at €199.
Finally, the TCL Nxtpaper Max 10 is the firm's more expensive version of the recently unveiled Nxtpaper 10s. Like the Tab 10s 5G, it wants to be easier on the eyes with its 10.36-inch FullHD+ display comprising a multi-layer system that filters blue light. TCL also slapped an anti-glare glass into the screen to reduce reflected light.
It will go on sale beginning in mid-Q2 in Asia for €269, which gets you 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that's expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The tablet is available in either Wi-Fi or 4G LTE models. It ships with Android 11 and is powered by an octa-core processor.
