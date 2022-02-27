What you need to know At MWC 2022 today, TCL introduced a bunch of new affordable tablets that zero in on content streaming and longer screen time.

The TCL Nxtpaper Max 10 features an anti-glare glass that reduces reflected light to protect your eyes.

TCL's new tablet lineup also includes the Tab 10 HD and Tab 10s 5G, which is among the early budget tablets to ship with 5G connectivity.

In addition to a ton of affordable smartphones in the TCL 30 series, TCL announced a new lineup of budget tablets today at this year's Mobile World Congress. The new range of slates include the latest iteration of the Nxtpaper and two new budget-friendly Tab models. The Tab 10s 5G is the most expensive in the lineup, though it is billed as "one of the first affordable tablets to launch with 5G connectivity." It will be available to purchase in the second quarter of this year for €349.