Along with LG and Sony, Samsung makes some of the best TVs for PS5. Its QN85A QLED model is $500 off ahead of Black Friday, making for an excellent deal shortly before the holiday shopping season. Going from originally $1,600 down to just $1,100, the QN85A delivers stunning 4K resolution and Quantum HDR at a fraction of its price.

If you're concerned about whether QLED or OLED is better for gaming, it's all a matter of personal preference. While OLED delivers deeper blacks for higher contrast, QLED images tend to be brighter overall. PS5 games will look amazing regardless, so don't feel like you need to break the bank on a more expensive model.

Save $500 on this Samsung television