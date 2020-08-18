The Anker Soundcore Pro+ 25W high-definition Bluetooth speaker is down to $59.99 when you clip the $30 off on-page coupon at Amazon. Without the coupon, the speaker is going for $90. It has only dropped near this low a couple times before, but the biggest savings come from coupons like today's. So you may have missed the deals in the past. Here's your chance to save a nice big chunk of change.

Save big Anker Soundcore Pro+ 25W high-definition Bluetooth speaker The 25W audio uses four professionally-tuned drivers to deliver powerful sound. Anker's BassUp tech gets your chest thumping to the low frequencies. Battery lasts up to 18 hours and it recharges easily via USB. Has IPX4 water resistance rating. $59.99 $90.00 $30 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip the on-page coupon

The Anker Soundcore Pro+ promises very powerful sound. It has 25W power, four professionally-tuned drivers, and a digital signal processor. You get high definition audio delivered flawlessly every time. Plus, Anker uses an exclusive BassUp tech to boost the low frequencies and give you chest-thumping bass every time. The bass will resonate even when the speaker itself is tuned to a low volume.

It's also a portable speaker, so you can take it with you. Whether you're having a backyard barbecue or just relaxing by yourself on the porch, you can keep Anker's speaker going for up to 18 hours on a single charge. Plus, it recharges easily via USB so you can keep the party going forever. It charges via the included micro USB cable, so you'll want to get a wall charger like this one for $10 to quickly plug your speaker into and keep it powered up. You can also use the battery to power your mobile devices using the speaker's USB output.

The IPX4 rating gives the speaker some water resistance. A level 4 means it can handle the splashing of water from any direction. That way you can use this speaker by the pool or when accidentally caught in a downpour. Don't worry about water doing any harm to it.

Anker provides an 18-month warranty and good customer service.

Need some more Bluetooth speaker ideas? Check out our roundup of some of the best options out there right now and find one that fits your style.