Wow! Best Buy has SLASHED $400 OFF the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

If you're looking for a good Galaxy Tab deal, this just might be your stop! Best Buy has slashed $400 OFF the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, offering the S-Pen, 128GB of storage, and the good-looking Super AMOLED 14.6-inch screen. Although the S8 Ultra is a last-generation device, this is a good way to get a more affordable Samsung tablet than the pricey S9 Ultra.

When you buy the discounted S8 Ultra from Best Buy, you can also get bonus gifts of a free one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, three months of Google One and YouTube Premium, and Norton 360 Internet Security protection for three devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099.99 $699.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is certainly one of the more expensive tablets out there, even despite being Samsung's last-generation premium offering. However, with 36% off the normal purchase price, buyers could stand to get a pretty great deal on this capable device. Price comparison: Samsung - $1,099.99

✅Recommended if: you want a high-performing tablet at a slightly lower price; you're looking for a tablet with a large screen that's still slim and lightweight; having a tablet that can run some games is a priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for the latest-generation tablet available and wouldn't mind paying more for the S9 Ultra; you need a tablet with a 3.5mm jack.

Despite its age, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra is a remarkably strong tablet, offering 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with a massive 11,200mAh battery. All of these make it able to handle most gaming applications, and the 14.6-inch Super AMOLED is great for everything from video streaming to working in the office (or maybe both at the same time).

While many of Samsung's devices land in our best Android tablets, most are from the company's newest generation. But if you don't mind going with the older generation and you go with this deal, you'll get a tablet that's almost as good as the S9 Ultra—without the $1,199.99 price tag.