That's not a typo: you can get the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as low as $199.99 during Samsung's Christmas sale!

We've been seeing a lot of great Samsung Galaxy Christmas deals lately, but one of the best tablet offers has hardly received the proper attention. Pick up the super-powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra directly from Samsung and you'll get a straight $200 off your purchase, plus up to $800 off when you process a trade-in on the site.

All things said and done, you could be getting Samsung's most premium tablet for as little as $199.99 if you play your cards right, and that's no small feat.

This laptop replacement just got dirt cheap for the holidays

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 From $199.99 with trade-in during Samsung's Christmas Sale Pick up the ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra during Samsung's holiday sale and you'll score $200 off the device, plus up to $800 of savings when you trade in. A minimum of $300 off is guaranteed with all tablet trade-ins right now, so even if you don't receive the max credit, you're still looking at a discount of at least $500 off. Not too shabby for a premium device that just dropped in October! 👀Alternative deal: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Now, to be clear, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is not for casual users. With its steep $1,199.99 price tag, the premium Samsung tablet is built more like a laptop replacement, with a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display, included S Pen stylus, and all of the Galaxy AI features you could ever want. The tablet also uses the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor for outstanding performance, while the large battery means you could get up to 16 hours of heavy use before you need to juice up.

As if the $1,000 of potential savings wasn't enough to pique your interest, buying the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra from Samsung means you also get three months of YouTube Premium and three months of Peacock Premium for 100% free. Samsung is also offering some exclusive discounts when you bundle the tablet with other devices, such as 43% off the new Galaxy Watch 7.

If you simply want a fun couch companion for video streaming or casual gaming, go with a cheaper device like the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (currently 32% off at Amazon). But if you want a premium tablet that doesn't skimp on specs, the Tab S10 Ultra is the best pick around.