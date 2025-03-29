Amazon's Spring Sale is nearing an end, but you can still get 30% OFF the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus if you act fast

Deals
By published

Purchase of the Galaxy tablet also includes the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Spring sales are officially upon us, and with them have come some pretty great Android tablet deals. As just one example, Amazon has chopped $180 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, marking 17% off on a balanced, Fan Edition tablet. The S9 FE Plus comes with a 12.4-inch display and the useful Samsung S Pen. It also features an 8MP camera, and while this version only includes 128GB of storage, the microSD slot lets you increase that to as much as 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 128GB: $599.99 $419.99 at Amazon

The whole Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series offers some of the best Android tablets in each pricing category, though the S9 FE Plus packs a serious performance punch. With $180 off the price from Amazon during the Big Spring Sale, you can get the premium tablet in a price range closer to the Galaxy line's mid-range offerings, giving you additional performance power without breaking the bank too much.

Recommended if: you want a tablet that comes with a stylus, or in this case, the Samsung S Pen; you're looking for a tablet with a large, high-quality display; you're looking for something that can offer over 15 hours of battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a more affordable tablet; you need a tablet with more than 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus offers a huge display and a premium experience, even compared to the S9 lineup. Buyers love that it comes with the Samsung S Pen, and its AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate doesn't hurt either. As for performance, the S9 FE Plus is a fairly worthy upgrade for those wanting the best of the Galaxy line, featuring a speedy Exynos 1380 Processor and 8GB of RAM. The S9 FE and S9 FE Plus got their first major Android 14 update in December, so this should also help quite a bit with performance and overall experience.

This configuration of the S9 FE Plus only has 128GB of storage, which may be a little low for some. However, those who don't mind using a microSD card can upgrade this to 1TB.

