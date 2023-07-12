Galaxy Tab S9 pricing leaks ahead of Samsung's Unpacked

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra European pricing leaked.

The premium one, the Tab S9 Ultra, will likely be priced at €1369.

The standard Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to cost €929 for the 8GB+128GB model.

The Galaxy Unpacked event is just weeks away, and the most anticipated products from Samsung during the launch include the foldables alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The alleged pricing of the latter is leaked ahead of the launch.

The leak comes from SamInsider, which alleges European pricing for the trio of devices. The alleged prices Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra models were obtained through a European retailer database.

As noted by SamInsider, the 11-inch Tab S9 featuring 8GB+128GB storage will start at €929, and the 12GB+256GB storage retails at €1049. Both models are likely to be the WiFi models. The bigger Tab S9+, on the other hand, is expected to retail at €1149 for the 12GB+256GB variant, also a WiFi model. The Ultra, the premier tablet in the line-up, is believed to start at €1369 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

SamInsider further suggests the alleged pricing might vary after the launch as different VAT and other charges could apply to different EU states.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Specs for you in this thread 🔽🌊 IP68 WR, 4 Speakers, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Optical FP & ✏️ S-Pen w/ bilateral charging for all!Tab S9 Ultra:14.6" Dynamic AMOLED 2X WQXGA+Front: 12+12MP, Rear: 13+8MP11,200mAhUpto 16GB+1TB326.4x208.6x5.5mmJuly 5, 2023 See more

While earlier renders have given us what the next-gen tablets look like for expected specifications, a reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the full specifications of all three tablets through his Twitter account.

The Tab S9 Ultra will likely have a massive 14.6-inch display and an AMOLED panel, and it is said to be as thin as 5.5mm. The device also equips four cameras, two on the front and dual at the back. For video calls, the tablet will rely on two 12MP sensors; on the rear, a primary 13MP sensor will be aided by an 8MP shooter.

Agarwal adds that the Ultra will have a giant 11,200mAh battery, and configurations can go up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

(Image credit: Wolf of Tablet / OnLeaks)

The Galaxy Tab S9+ could sport a 12.4-inch AMOLED display and should measure 5.7mm in thickness. The storage options should max out 12GB RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. The device could draw power from a 10,090mAh battery capacity. The optics include a 12MP selfie shooter and the same set of cameras as seen on the Ultra.

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S9 will have an 11-inch AMOLED panel and measures slightly thicker than its siblings featuring 5.9mm. It features a 12MP ultra-wide lens for selfies and a 13MP solo sensor for the rear. The storage options include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The vanilla Tab S9 will likely have a smaller capacity, an 8,400mAh battery.

The other highlights across all the devices include:

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Optical fingerprint sensor.

S-Pen support (with bilateral charging).

IP68 rating.

All three tablets will likely be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26. In addition to these tablets, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are the most awaited products also getting showcased at the Unpacked event.