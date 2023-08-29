The brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is $120 off for Labor Day 2023

When it comes to powerful Android tablets, no brand can compete with Samsung for quality. The Galaxy Tab S9 series is built for more than just streaming Netflix shows or playing solitaire: you can pull up DeX mode at any time and use it as a portable laptop, or grab the S Pen stylus and scribble out notes during class. And even though it only shipped out this month, you can grab the Tab S9 series for $120 off on Best Buy for Labor Day 2023.

All three Galaxy Tab S9 sizes are $120 off if you buy the upgraded models. So for the 11-inch Tab S9, you jump from 8GB to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage instead of 128GB, making it faster and more ready to store your work notes than ever. Samsung offered this memory upgrade as a pre-order perk, so it's nice to see this deal come back after launch for people who waited to read the glowing Tab S9 reviews first.

Score the best Android tablet of 2023 for $120 off

If the Galaxy Tab S9 series remains too rich for your budget despite this Labor Day deal, Best Buy is discounting a wide range of last-gen Samsung tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab A8 — with prices as low as $120 for the budget models.

If we had to recommend just one, we'd point to one of our top picks for the best tablets for students: the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Despite its lower number, the Tab S6 Lite was re-released with a new chipset in 2022 that's slightly faster than the Tab A8 chip. It has a sweet-spot 10.4-inch display that makes it easy to hold one-handed for note-taking, and actually comes with an S Pen (something the A8 doesn't offer).

Save $105 on one of the best budget student tablets