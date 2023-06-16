Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs. A7

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy A decent entry-level tablet If you’re looking for a decent entry-level tablet and don’t need a lot of frills, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 might fit the bill. Ideal for a child, secondary tablet to use at home or on the go, or for casual browsing, gaming, entertainment, and more, it still has some impressive features. For Slightly larger display

Supports up to Android 13

More RAM

Can actually find it for cheaper Against Older model

Lower-res screen Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 View at Walmart View at Amazon Save a few bucks The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a much older model, introduced way back in 2020, which means you won’t be able to reap the benefits of the latest Android OS for years to come. But for casual use, and if you can find it for a steal, it might be worth the investment. With that said, you might get more bang for your buck spending a bit more on a newer model. For Has the same cameras

Slightly higher-res screen

Oddly more expensive Against Older model

Not as much RAM

The Samsung Galaxy A8 vs. Galaxy A7 seems like an obvious choice, with the former a step-up from the latter. But it isn’t a step-up in every respect, and in some cases, the differences are marginal. We’re here to help you make the choice between them.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: How they look and basic features

(Image credit: Samsung)

Available in grey, silver, or Pink Gold, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch TFT LCD touchscreen with 1,920 x 1,200 WXGA resolution. It’s ultra-thin and features a sleek, metal body, with the screen complemented by the quad speakers with Dolby Atmos surround for clear and booming sound. It’s slightly wider and a tad heavier than the Galaxy Tab A7, but also a tiny bit thinner. Complete the look with an optional Book Cover or Case.

Featuring up to 4GB RAM and an octa-core processor, it also boasts up to 128GB storage (the 3GB RAM variant only comes with 32GB) and you can expand this up to 1TB with an optional microSD card. Battery life is great with the 7,040mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Running Android 11 but updatable to Android 13, it’s outdated but not ancient quite yet. It has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C connectivity options. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack but no NFC for tap-to-pay or other tap-enabled functions.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, meanwhile, comes in grey, silver, or gold, and has a slightly smaller 10.4-inch screen. But it’s also a higher resolution at WUXGA 2,000 x 1,200 which might be what truly makes the difference in your choice between the two. It also had quad speakers, though, that support Dolby Atmos content.

It’s slim as well, though a smidge thicker, and offers a metal design with the same symmetrical bezel all the way around. Consider that there’s also the Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite variant, which is lighter, slimmer, more compact, and even sturdier, which you might prefer if you’re looking to take this on the go or hand it over to a young child with slippery fingers.

It, too, has the same 7,040mAh long-lasting battery that recharges via USB-C and supports fast charging. But since it’s an older model, it only comes loaded with Android 10, which could be a dealbreaker for some. But it can be updated to Android 12, and some say even Android 13 works.

A true dealbreaker could be that it only comes with 3GB RAM maximum, though it does have an octa-core processor as well. It also only comes with either 32GB or 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, which limits how much you can store without forking out the extra dough for a microSD card.

With the same 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, there are no differences in this department. It, too, has a 3.5mm stereo earjack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, but no NFC.

With both, you can easily connect them to other compatible Samsung devices for sharing photos, reminders, notes, and calendar events thanks to Samsung One UI integration. Both also include biometric security, face unlock, and Knox security, which are useful for those who might be using them for business. However, neither of them is among the Samsung Galaxy tablets that support the Samsung S Pen.

Let’s take a look at how these two tablets stack up side by side when comparing specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Screen Size 10.5 inches 10.4 inches Screen Resolution 1,920 x 1,200 WUXGA TFT 2,000 x 1,200 WUXGA TFT Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, 3.5mm, Smart Switch Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Direct, USB 2.0, 3.5mm, Smart Switch Speaker Dolby Atmos quad speaker system Dolby Atmos quad speaker system Camera Rear 8MP AF, 5MP front Rear 8MP AF, 5MP front Processor Unisoc Tifer T618 octa-core Snapdragon 662 octa-core Colors Grey, Silver, Pink Gold Dark Grey, Silver, Gold Operating System Android Android Internal Memory 32GB, 64GB, 128GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) 32GB, 64GB (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) RAM 3GB RAM (32GB model), 4GB RAM (64GB, 128GB) 3GB RAM Battery 7,040 mAh 7,040 mAh Dimensions 9.72 x 6.37 x 0.27 inches 9.75 x 6.2 x 0.28 inches Weight 508 grams 476 grams

It seems these two tablets go toe-to-toe in a lot of ways with specs that look almost identical.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: What else sets them apart

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 includes Samsung TV Plus for access to free streaming TV, including news, sports, movies, kids’ content, and more. Speaking of the latter, you can also set up a special Samsung Kids section that offers improved parental controls, a customizable home screen, and built-in, age-appropriate content. This makes it a viable option as a kids’ tablet.

You also get a two-month subscription to YouTube Premium with purchase, which adds even more content to the experience. Note that this offer, however, might vary by country as well as when you purchase the device.

There are other cool features like Screen Recorder that can record your screen if you’re watching a live online class, for example, while you can take notes at the same time. This is great if you might be using it for things like cooking classes, fitness classes, and more.

With the multi-window experience, you can handle two tasks at once, though if you plan to do this, you should upgrade to the 4GB RAM version to ensure it can handle the multitasking sufficiently and keep up with your needs. You can drag and drop, sharing content between apps as well, like a photo or webpage within a group chat.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you opt for the Samsung Galaxy A7, you can expect the same two-month trial to YouTube Premium (may vary by country and based on the date of purchase) and features like Dark Mode to help reduce strain on your eyes as well as conserve battery life. There’s also a neat feature called Auto Hotspot that will automatically connect the tablet to your Galaxy smartphone when you’re out of Wi-Fi range if you enable it. (Just be careful with this feature if you have kids, including teens!)

With this tablet, you can also set up Samsung Kids, making it a good option for young ones as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: which should you buy?

(Image credit: Samsung)

It’s decision time. When considering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, which is the better bet? The Galaxy Tab A8 is the newer model, which automatically makes it the better option to ensure you’ll be able to use it for years to come. With confirmation that it works with the latest Android 13, however, you might not be able to update it much further than potentially Android 14 once it’s released. So, you’ll need to keep this is mind. With that said, if it’s for light use and if security updates are still available, you may not care so much.

However, consider that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a slightly lower-resolution screen, even though it’s a tad bigger. But it does have larger built-in memory options, and the faster 4GB RAM option could be the sole reason you choose this one instead. The 3GB maximum RAM for the Galaxy Tab A7 might end up being far too slow for even a demanding child looking to stream video, play games, and more.

These are the biggest differentiating factors between the two. Despite the slightly lower resolution screen, you’re best to go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, if for no other reason than more RAM and more storage. Plus, it's available right now for a lower price, which makes it a no-brainer option between the two.

Ideally, you’d consider some of the other best cheap Android tablets; note that we name the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 as the best overall option in this space. If you’re willing to spend a bit more (in some cases, a lot more) and want something much newer, consider one of the best Android tablets, overall.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy The better option Both tablets are older models, but between these two, you’re bets going with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It has a slightly lower resolution screen, but the option for more RAM (definitely go with 4GB) along with more storage. Everything else is virtually the same, but in this case, newer is better, and you’ll get more value for dollar.