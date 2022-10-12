Need a cheap tablet? These Prime Day tablet deals are the best we've spotted

Most people buy a cheap Fire HD tablet because most of the other, better tablet options are just too expensive. Thankfully, deals season has arrived, and many of the best Android tablets are hundreds off for Prime Day — and those cheap Amazon tablets are even cheaper. You have until midnight PT on October 12 to grab one of these Prime Day tablet deals from Amazon, Apple, Lenovo, or Samsung.

Best Prime Day Amazon tablet deals

Many of the best Fire HD tablets available have their usual heavy discounts from Amazon for Prime Day. They might get slightly cheaper for Black Friday, but these are already prices worth pulling the trigger on now, if you've been waiting to upgrade or need a cheap Christmas gift.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 (2021): 50% off the 32GB and 64GB tablets (opens in new tab) Thanks to the very first Prime Early Access sale, you can currently get a Fire HD 10 (opens in new tab) tablet for 50% off, which is the cheapest that the devices have ever been. The discount brings the price of the 32GB version down to $74.99, while the 64GB is a mere $94.99.

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) | $180 $105 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We like the standard 10-inch tablet, but the Plus gets you wireless charging, 4 GB RAM (1GB extra), and a soft-touch finish for a slightly higher price. You won't regret getting the extra performance if you plan to do a lot of web browsing on your tablet, not just streaming.

(opens in new tab) All-new Fire 7 Kids | $110 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire 7 Kids tablet (opens in new tab) is a fantastic budget option that's easy for young kids aged 3-7 to hold, with extra storage space for games and books to entertain them.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet: $200 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Kids of all ages will love this 10-inch HD Kids Pro tablet (opens in new tab) from Amazon. You'll love its p[rental controls, rugged and kid-proof build, and especially the Prime Day price.

Best Prime Day Samsung tablet deals

Samsung arguably makes the only tablets that can compete with iPads for quality, but with their excellent performance and smooth-scrolling displays comes a high price tag. Thankfully, we've found several deals that save you hundreds on the brand's best devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | $700 $559.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sporting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 8GB of RAM, well over 10 hours of battery life, quad speakers, an S Pen with super-low latency, and gorgeous 2560 x 1600 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S8 is a fantastic buy, especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus | $900 $759.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Tab S8+ (opens in new tab) jumps from 11 to 12.4 inches while upgrading to a gorgeous AMOLED display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. If you want a laptop-replacing tablet to pair with a keyboard or something large enough to multitask with multiple apps at once, go Plus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Galaxy Tab S7+ (opens in new tab) may be older than the newer S8 generation, but it has the same gorgeous display, S Pen support, 12-hour battery life, and other perks that make it still worth using today, especially at this price!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 | $230 $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not all of Samsung's tablets are "premium," but the 10.5-inch Tab A8 is an excellent competitor to the Fire Tablet series, costing slightly more but giving you a boost in quality with decent budget performance, quad speakers, and a reliable battery.

Best Prime Day Apple tablet deals

iPad discounts are always rare, so anyone in the market for one should seize the chance when it arises. In this case, both the standard iPad and iPad Air are both decently discounted for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air (2022) | $600 $518 at Amazon ($80 off) (opens in new tab)

We may be an Android site, but we still consider the iPad Air M1 (opens in new tab) to be the best mid-range tablet on the market today, for those who can't afford an upgrade to the Pro. It's powerful, vibrant, and will get longer support than most Android tablets.

(opens in new tab) iPad (10.2-inch, 2021) | $329 $268.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get a retina display, ultra-fast A13 Bionic chip, great cameras, and stereo speakers in this cheap (for Apple) tablet, now $60 off for Prime Day.

Looking for more deals? We'll continue to update this article throughout the day, and you can always check out our Prime Day live blog (opens in new tab) to keep up on all the latest deals we're finding on Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.