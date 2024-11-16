What if Google's playing chess while we're playing checkers?

I've written quite a bit about the Pixel Tablet and what it could mean for the future of Google's Nest ecosystem. It's just something so obvious that it's almost comical to see Google contend it's not a Nest Hub replacement. Especially considering that the Pixel Tablet 2 is still nowhere to be seen.

Tin-foil hat time. Maybe the Pixel Tablet is actually a Nest Hub replacement, but Google wanted to put it into the wild disguised as a tablet with a detachable speaker dock. I mean, it makes perfect sense when you consider that the Speaker Dock is useless if the tablet isn't docked.

Then, there's the whole "Where's the Pixel Tablet 2" thing, which still has me scratching my head, given that Google released SO MANY devices this summer. The only things missing were new Nest speakers and an updated tablet. Everything else got revamped in one way or another.

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

It wasn't until a report from Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority helped the light bulb go off. Supposedly, Google is "working on" its next tablet, which "might" include a keyboard case. Where have I heard this before? Oh right. Google was also rumored to release a keyboard case for the current Pixel Tablet, but I assume those days are long gone.

Google didn't want the Pixel Tablet to be a productivity tool, even with the display supporting the USI 2.0 standard. It's a nicety, but not a necessity, and definitely not something I suspect many people actually make use of. It would also help explain why the Pixel Tablet has such a boring and muted design, to go along with the LCD panel sporting those thicc bezels.

How would this work?

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

So here's what I think could happen. The Pixel Tablet 2 is announced, complete with all (or at least many) of the bells and whistles for us productivity nerds out there. That means an upgrade to the Tensor G4, keyboard case, USI stylus, and perhaps even an OLED display with a faster refresh rate.

After that, Google debuts its revamped Nest speaker and display lineup, complete with a brand new Nest Hub Max. But it's not actually a new Nest Hub Max. It's just a rebranded Pixel Tablet, detachable screen and all!

But what about the regular Nest Hub?

Well, what device has a smaller display than the Nest Hub Max and Pixel Tablet but is bigger than a slab phone? The Pixel 9 Pro Fold! Of course, this imaginary Nest Hub wouldn't have a screen that folds in half, but it is more compact than the current generation while also looking quite a bit more modern.

I'm not exactly sure which of these would come first. But that's for Google to figure out.

A new era for Google, maybe

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

If things play out the way I described, then after the dust settles, the Pixel Tablet 2 drops the deuce and is just the "Pixel Tablet" or even "Pixel Tablet (2nd Generation)." Kind of like how Apple's iPad Pro is not actually "iPad Pro 6 12.9" but is "iPad Pro 12.9 (6th Generation)."

The "New" Pixel Tablet (2nd Generation) gives Google a competitor to the Galaxy Tab S10 series, OnePlus Pad 2, and iPad. The revamped Nest Hub manages to get everyone excited about using Gemini in the home, especially when paired with the new Nest Thermostat and Google TV Streamer.

I don't even think this scenario is too far-fetched, but until Google makes its next move, I'm just going to continue wondering what in the world it has planned. Or maybe these are just the ramblings of a sleep-deprived tech nerd who attempts to think outside of the box. It's probably the latter.