Google is just teasing us now

Beyond the Alphabet (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Beyond the Alphabet is a weekly column that focuses on the tech world both inside and out of the confines of Mountain View.

It arrived a bit later than expected, but Android 15 is finally rolling out, bringing with it a slew of new features. Many of these are primarily directed at our smartphones, but the Pixel Tablet just got a major upgrade and one that makes me chuckle.

Shortly after the Pixel Tablet debuted, I couldn't help but write about how it is basically a replacement for the Nest Hub. Google continues to suggest otherwise, but now, I can't help but feel like Google is playing a bit of "peek-a-boo."

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

When docked, the Pixel Tablet already looks like an improved version of the Nest Hub Max, and Hub Mode adds familiar functionality, such as turning it into a digital photo frame. Google has already implemented the ability to show device controls when in Hub Mode, but with Android 15, there's a new "Home Controls" screensaver that you can enjoy.

As you might suspect, this puts all of your favorite shortcuts from the Home app right on the lock screen. And the best part, at least for me, is that you don't need to fiddle with anything to get these controls to show. Now, I'm able to unlock my front door, turn lights on and off, or adjust the thermostat even faster.

Not only that, but if you've taken the time to set up Home Assistant, you can rely on that, as opposed to the Google Home app. There's a bit of configuration that needs to be done, but once you're done, the Home Assistant Dashboard appears when the Pixel Tablet's screen saver is activated.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Oh, and there's something else — the Home Control screen saver isn't limited to the Pixel Tablet — it's available on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold too. I noticed this after tossing the 9 Pro Fold onto my MagSafe stand before getting into bed. It came as a bit of a surprise because I initially thought Google would have made this a tablet-exclusive. Thankfully, that's not the case.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

I feel like Google is just messing with us now. It didn't announce a Pixel Tablet 2, nor have we seen anything in the way of a revamped Nest lineup besides the Thermostat and TV Streamer.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given the enormous push to throw Gemini into anything and everything it can, I have to imagine that the Nest smart displays and speakers are next. Besides not being updated or refreshed in years, you can't even pair Google's new TV Streamer with Nest Audio, which is surely a missed opportunity.

Unless it isn't.

Sure, we can argue about backward compatibility and all that jazz, but Google is obviously taking very precise and calculated steps. We just have no idea what the end goal is with all of the various changes and additions being made to the overarching lineup.

As I explained to Android Central's editor-in-chief, Shruti Shekar, it was really weird to see Google announce so many products only to leave the Nest Hub and Audio untouched. Arguably, these devices are just as important as the TV Streamer and Nest Thermostat when it comes to building a smart home.

Maybe Google is just trying to let Gemini bake a bit longer before introducing new smart speakers and displays.

One theory that I have is that Google wanted to wait until after the Pixel 9 series was released. This gets Gemini into the hands of many more people, operating as a kind of public beta without calling it as such. In doing so, it provides Google with the necessary data and feedback that can be used to improve Gemini so that it works as well as, but hopefully better than, Google Assistant.

The year is rapidly coming to a close, and it's been an incredibly wild ride, as we saw Bard (thankfully) rebranded to Gemini, while on-device AI capabilities have vastly improved. With the Android 15 finally out of the way, perhaps now is the time for Google to pull back the veil on what lies in wake with either the Pixel Tablet 2 or the next lineup of Nest displays and speakers.