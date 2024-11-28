Pixel Tablet gets a surprise VPN boost from Google

What you need to know

Initially exclusive to Pixel 7 and newer devices, VPN by Google expanded to older Pixel models in June, but the Pixel Tablet was left out—until now.

For a brief time, the Pixel Tablet had access, even showing up on the Play Store, but a server update cut it off.

If you’ve kept or sideloaded the app, it’s back after the November Android 15 update, with automatic connection and a working settings page.

Google has finally rolled out its VPN service to the Pixel Tablet. If you’re on stable Android 15, you can now download it and enjoy an extra layer of security.

VPN by Google has mostly stuck to Pixel 7 and newer phones since it launched on older Pixel models last June. However, the Pixel Tablet was left out. But now, signs point to that changing soon.

The VPN service started as a standalone app but got baked into Android after the demise of the Google One app VPN service. The December 2022 Pixel Feature Drop introduced the app to the Pixel 7 and newer devices.

For a short time, the Pixel Tablet had access too—it even showed up on the Play Store. But a server-side update quickly cut it off.

If you kept access to VPN by Google or sideloaded it recently, it’s back up and running after the Android 15 November update, as spotted by 9to5Google.

The fact that the VPN now automatically connects after a restart and has a working settings page is a good sign. But it still leaves us wondering if full, stable support for the Pixel Tablet will have to wait until 2025.

Mishaal Rahman previously pointed out in a report for Android Authority that the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 automatically downloads and installs VPN by Google on Pixel Tablets.

In a surprising twist, the VPN is now fully working on the Pixel Tablet—no need for the Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1. According to 9to5Google, users who haven’t sideloaded the app can now grab it straight from the Google Play Store.

Even though Google hasn’t officially confirmed it or updated its support documents, there’s plenty of evidence that the VPN app is now available for download on devices running stable Android 15 and works as it should.