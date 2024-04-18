My favorite cheap tablet is suddenly cheaper than it's EVER BEEN at Amazon — no strings attached

Who says you need to wait for a major sale event to find a great Android tablet deal? Completely apropos of nothing, Amazon has decided to carve a historic 27% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, a versatile tablet that boasts an elegant aluminum-and-glass construction, efficient performance from a Snapdragon chip, and a 7,040mAh battery that you can rely on.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLF3VPMV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $219.99 $159.99 at Amazon Head to Amazon today and you can grab the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for only $159.99 (for the 64GB version) or $209.99 (128GB version). Either way, you're getting a record low price on a popular Samsung slab that features great battery life with fast charging, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD. The tablet doesn't support the S Pen stylus and there's no water resistance rating, but aside from those flaws, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is pretty much the perfect couch companion, and right now it's selling at a low price that we've never seen before. This deal could expire at any moment, so don't wait if you're interested. Price comparison: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-a9-11-64gb-wi-fi-graphite%2F6566195.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy - $219.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSamsung-Galaxy-Tab-A9-11-Tablet-64GB-Android-Graphite%2F5166665540" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Walmart - $219.99

✅Recommended if: you want a tablet with great battery life and reliably-fast performance; your budget is under $250; you just need something simple for streaming, reading, and browsing the web.

❌Skip this deal if: you want to use a stylus with your tablet; you can afford a more premium device; you need something for serious gaming; you want a device with a water resistance rating.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus scored the top spot in our list of the best cheap Android tablets that money can buy, mainly because it has just about every feature you could want in a modern tablet at a considerably lower cost. The 64GB version of the slab typically retails for around $219.99, but thanks to this record-smashing discount, you can grab the A9 Plus for a mere $159.99.

Unlike most tablets in this price range, there are honestly very few drawbacks with the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. Perhaps the biggest issue here is the lack of S Pen stylus support, so if you like to draw or physically write notes on your tablet, you should probably look elsewhere. And sure, if you can spend more, there are certainly more powerful Android tablets out there (the Tab S9 Series immediately comes to mind), but if you're trying to save a little cash without skimping on useful features, this Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal is a no-brainer.