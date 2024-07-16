Looking for a cheap couch companion? Amazon just carved 26% OFF the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) for Prime Day 2024

When Prime Day rolls out around every year, you can't help but think of all the Lenovo tablet deals you can get your hands on. This year is no different, and there are various deals you can grab, such as a 26% discount on the Lenovo Tab P11 tablet. The tablet also comes with an Amazon Music offer and a four-and-a-half-star rating.

You can use two apps simultaneously on the 11.5-inch display while you think of the cash you just saved.

Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2: $269.99 $199.99 at Amazon Pick up the Lenovo Tab P11 Gen for this year's Amazon Prime Day and get a 26% discount in the process. The Android 12 tablet has an 11.5-inch display and a 128GB storage capacity. Sure, it doesn't have the latest Android software, but for $199.99, I'm not complaining. It may be the smallest sibling in the Lenovo Tab P11 lineup, but it only falls behind its bigger brothers, such as the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2, with a slightly smaller display and resolution. Remember that Amazon has a warranty for "dead on arrival" or damaged devices, but they must be returned within 30 days of purchase.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for a tablet for which you won't be doing heavy gaming or tasks that will require a high demand for the tablet's memory, processing power, or battery.

❌Skip this deal if: You need a tablet with a powerful processor for high-demand tasks such as heavy gaming and multi-tasking with several open apps. It's also best to skip the deal if you need a powerful camera and need one with the latest Android version and the promise of several additional updates.

I've used a Lenovo tablet in the past, and I have to admit that I have become one of the brand's happy customers. I was never tempted to return my tablet, and hopefully, you won't be either. So, if you're looking for your first Android tablet for light everyday use, such as web browsing, sending emails, and some light gaming, this might be the offer you're looking for.

The Amazon Prime Day sale runs today through tomorrow evening, but if you simply want a straightforward couch companion with a smooth 120Hz display, 10 hours of battery life, and decent quad speakers, this might just be the deal for you.