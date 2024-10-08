Heck yes! Amazon chops 25% OFF the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for October Prime Day

October Prime Day tablet deals are upon us, and even the earliest offerings have been no joke. This time around, Amazon has chopped 25% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, marking a solid $150 discount on this mid-range masterpiece. The S9 FE Plus offers a larger screen than the regular S9 FE, though both models include Samsung's first-party S Pen stylus. And despite being released last year, it's still a great pick for anyone looking for a tablet within the Galaxy ecosystem.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus: $599.99 $449.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day Amazon Prime Day has gone live with a bounty of great tablet deals, including this one: get the large Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for 25% off, along with the inclusion of the S Pen stylus. This is a good price for the mid-range tablet, which comes with a huge 12.4-inch LCD screen, long battery life with 45W charging, and a few options for storage.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a tablet that has a large screen; long battery life is an important feature for you when it comes to tablets; you like Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem and are willing to go with its premium tablet option.

❌Skip this deal if: you're a casual user and you'd rather go with a cheaper tablet; you need something with a 5G option, like the S9 FE; you'd prefer an AMOLED display to an LCD one.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 FE Plus is really similar to its smaller sibling, the S9 FE, though it features a larger 12.4-inch display while the latter is 10.9 inches. Both models come with the Samsung S Pen, which you can use as a stylus or for things like digital drawing.

The S9 FE Plus comes with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD port for expandable storage of up to 1TB. It also includes 8GB of RAM and a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, offering decent performance, along with 45W fast-charging and a battery life the company says can last up to 20 hours.

Notably, however, the S9 FE Plus doesn't include a 5G configuration like the S9 FE, so if that's something you need, you might want to consider the smaller version of this tablet.

While the whole Galaxy Tab lineup includes some of the best Android tablets of all time, we think the S9 FE Plus is the best value for a large Samsung tablet available today. Still, Prime Day is also offering discounts on other Galaxy tablets, including the affordable A9 Plus, or the higher-end S9 and S9 Plus, so those might be worth checking out if you aren't already sold on this mid-level price point.