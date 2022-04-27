Heads up: the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently the cheapest it's ever been

If you're in the market for a versatile, cheap tablet, then this Samsung deal might be exactly what you're looking for. Amazon is currently selling the Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB version) for $179.99, a notable $50 drop from its retail price of $229.99 and a discount of over 20%. The tablet has reached this record low price a few times before, but it's never dropped lower, so now's a good time to buy if you're looking to buy.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 isn't exactly the best Samsung tablet ever made (that prestigious title has been awarded to the excellent Galaxy Tab S8), but it's a solid option if you want an affordable, everyday device that you can rely on for casual web browsing, recipes, and light streaming. It's also an excellent choice for kids looking for their first-ever tablet since it's fairly durable and won't break the bank if it does happen to take a tumble. That being said, we wouldn't blame you for using that $50 you saved on a durable Galaxy Tab A case.

The Tab A8 boasts a 10.5-inch LCD screen and a solid battery that should last up to 13 hours on a single charge. The Octa-core processor delivers solid and reliable performance, while 32GB of integrated storage should be more than enough for basic file sharing or schoolwork. There are tons of cheap Android tablets going for less than $300, but a deal like this is tough to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A8 is a simple and reliable tablet that can provide solid performance for most everyday tasks, and Amazon is currently slicing $50 off the retail price, bringing it down to just $179.99. It's hard to say exactly how long this Amazon deal will last, but if previous price patterns are any indication, the Tab A8 could jump back to $200 or more at any time — so don't wait too long.

