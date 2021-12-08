Best Cases for Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a whole lot of tablet, but it's also one of the best Android tablets on the market, and it deserves to be protected as such. There are a lot of options out there, but we believe we've found the best Galaxy Tab A cases for the various sizes of the popular tablet so you don't have to dig through every option. Here are the best cases for your Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Inch (2018 Edition)

Tough Tab SupCase Unicorn Beetle Series $25 at Amazon The Unicorn Beetle series by SupCase aims to offer the ultimate protection for the 10.5-inch version of this tablet. You'll get a rigid case that can take some rough bumps, and the built-in kickstand is also helpful. Plus, it comes with a screen protector built right into the case so your display stays protected, too. Work Smarter Bige Keyboard Case $30 at Amazon Needing to do a bit of work on your Galaxy Tab A? Bige is one of the only companies making a keyboard case for the tablet. It has a dedicated row for function keys and numbers and will last you as long as 80 hours on a full charge. Full Folio ZoneFoker Folio Cover $8 at Amazon This folio case wraps around your Galaxy Tab A to give it a high degree of style. At the same time, its swivel mechanic lets you get any angle you want, and its automatic sleep and week functionality makes it easy to conserve power. Palm It Rantice Heavy Duty Case $10 at Amazon Working out in the field? If you need to free up one hand while you perform other tasks, this is the perfect case for you. The hand strap on the back lets you palm the tablet so the other can use apps or do some other activity. Casket Sharp Infiland Business Cover $13 at Amazon Go into meetings with style. Infiland's folio cover has a striking design, and also makes life easier with a built-in pen holder, automatic sleep and wake, and multiple angles to prop your tablet up. Light Work Fintie Slim Case $10 at Amazon Fintie's Slim Case is all about shaving off excess fat to give you decent protection and utility. You won't have a problem finding space in your bag for your tablet with this one. Swivel & Swerve Timecity Rotating Case $25 at Amazon This case from Timecity not only rotates for your every need but has a few other tricks up its sleeve. These include a stylus holder, built-in kickstand, and even a shoulder strap so it's ready to go when you are. Three layers of defense OtterBox Defender Series Case for Samsung Galaxy S9 $18 at Amazon In addition to having the peace of mind of a reliable case, the Otterbox Defender for the Tab A offers much more. There are three layers of defense with a TPU inner shell, a polycarbonate outer shell, and a built-in screen protector. Plus, the Defender features port covers to prevent dirt or dust from getting into the various ports. Detachable keyboard REAL-EAGLE Slim Keyboard Case $34 at Amazon While it's cool to have a keyboard case for the Tab A, having a removable keyboard can make life that much easier. The REAL-EAGLE Keyboard Case features a removable Bluetooth keyboard so you can set everything up the way you want. You can also take the keyboard out completely and just have the case itself to protect your device.

These are the best cases for your Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch tablet

Take your pick! Any of these cases would be great for your 10.5-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A. Be sure to explore further color options as the selection is plentiful. We'd pick the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle due to its ruggedness and versatility to keep up with whatever comes your way.

However, if you want to get some work done, the Bige Keyboard Cover would be your best bet. This keyboard case not only is a perfect fit for the Galaxy Tab A, but the battery will last for a few weeks, and the keyboard itself detaches, providing you a solid folio cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch (2019 Edition)

These are the best cases for your Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch (2019)

You can't go wrong with any of these cases for the 2019 edition 10.1 inch version of this popular tablet. Often, parents grab one for their kids, which means the BMOUO Kids Case is a no-brainer option to ensure that it can withstand the slippery hands of your toddlers and grade school little ones. Plus, they'll love the fun color options and the built-in handle that makes it easy to bring along with you.

Built-in kickstands are awesome, as they make it easy to watch videos on a plane or train, or browse the screen, whether you're reviewing a spreadsheet, reading an article, or playing a video game. And the multiple angles offered by the Infiland Multiple Angle Stand Cover makes it easy to adjust to your liking.

But the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro remains a great option that to the combination of rugged protection and sleek design. And the price is pretty decent, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 Inch (2019 Edition)

Everything you need Timecity Case Holder $22 at Amazon Chances are if you have this ultra-portable tablet, you are bringing it with you to work or with the kids. This case has convenient hand and shoulder straps so you can sling it around your next or even over the car seat for backseat movies, along with three layers of protection, a 360-degree rotating stand, and even a pencil holder. Totally kidproof Bingcok Hybrid Cover with Kickstand $11 at Amazon Safely hand the tablet over to your young child when it's protected inside this hybrid cover that consists of a polycarbonate hard shell and flexible silicone. Shimmer and shine BENTOBEN Case $19 at Amazon It's all glitter and sparkles for this fun and fashion-forward case that will make a statement. Made of synthetic leather with a soft microfiber interior, it has a built-in kickstand as well. All business ProCase Slim Cover Trifold Stand Case From $12 at Amazon Get this business-friendly tri-fold folio case in basic black and enjoy the protection of the hard shell and the convenience of the built-in kickstand Trusted protection Spigen Rugged Armor Case $17 at Amazon Get trusted protection from a well-respected brand with this case that employs Air Cushion Technology to absorb shock. It's compatible only with the version with the S Pen.

Protect your Galaxy Tab A 8 inch (2019 Edition)

Each of these cases is great but I like the versatility of the Time City Case Holder, which comes with a convenient strap for wearing it around your neck or over your shoulder, a hand strap for keeping it secure as you work or travel out, and about, and the pencil holder. It's as great for business use as it is for kids.

Speaking of kids, the Bingcok Hybrid Cover is a great option for young ones who will appreciate the fun colors, while parents and caregivers will love the rugged design that keeps the tablet protected.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 Inch (2020 Edition)

Ultimate protection Fintie Shockproof Case $15 at Amazon Get ultimate protection without adding a ton of bulk to the tablet with this shockproof case that has a TPU skin, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell, and reptile-like hard shell back cover. It also has front screen protection to prevent scratches and cracks. Affordable luxury KuRoKu Slim Trifold Case $10 at Amazon This stylish trifold case looks far more expensive than it actually is. Made of PU leather with a soft microfiber interior, it offers sufficient protection, has a built-in kickstand, and looks really elegant. Little ones rejoice BMOUO Kids Case $14 at Amazon Don't worry about your little ones mishandling the device during their screen time with this handy case that has a built-in handle, screen protector, kickstand, and ultra-rugged design that can withstand bumps and drops. On-the-go Timecity Case From $20 at Amazon Confidently bring this case just about anywhere thanks to the clever adjustable hand strap, a shoulder strap that you can also sling over the car seat, a 360-degree rotating kickstand, and more. It's as great for using in the field at work as it is for road trips for the kids. Fashion forward Moko Flexible Shell From $7 at Amazon Floral designs stand the test of time - they're always trendy. And so is this fashion-forward case that features imagery of beautiful flowers on the front. Play it safe Fintie Folio Case $12 at Amazon Go traditional with this basic but classy black folio case made of premium synthetic leather that has a fastener to keep it in place and a built-in kickstand.

Protect your Galaxy Tab A 8.4 inch (2020 Edition) with a case

Fintie's Shockproof Case will protect this new tablet against bumps, scratches, and drops. It has a hard shell but doesn't add too much bulk.

But if you want to go with a more traditional design, the Fintie Folio Case is perfect for home, travel, or the office. The built-in kickstand will come in handy, and the synthetic leather makes it look much more expensive than it really is.

The Timecity Case is also a really handy option for ultimate protection and convenience when you want to carry it around without stuffing it in a bag or backpack or want to "mount" it in the car without needing a complicated seatback set-up.

Whether you already own a Galaxy Tab A in one of these sizes or you're considering buying it, comparing to similar models, it's important to ensure that it is protected with a case to maintain its like-new condition and to keep it going for years to come.