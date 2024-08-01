Heads up! Best Buy deal shaves $120 OFF the Amazon Fire Max 11 during its back-to-school sale

Back-to-school sales are here, with some including pretty impressive Fire tablet deals. For example, Best Buy has shaved a whopping $120 off the Amazon Fire Max 11 for a discount of about 43% from the tablet's original price. This deal is for the 128GB storage configuration of the tablet, and it also includes a microSD port for expandable storage. The Fire Max 11 also boasts a good-looking 11-inch display and about 14 hours of battery life per charge, and this version comes without lockscreen ads, so you don't have to worry about that.

Amazon Fire Max 11 (128GB): $279.99 $159.99 at Best Buy The Fire Max 11 is Amazon's closest thing to a premium-level tablet, and Best Buy is currently selling it for $120 off as part of its back-to-school sale. With its good-looking 11-inch screen and up to 14 hours of battery life, it's a stellar tablet for most casual users. It features smooth performance, 128GB of expandable storage, and 8MP cameras, along with the option to bundle with an Amazon stylus and keyboard. The retailer is also throwing in three free months of YouTube Premium with your purchase. Price comparison: Amazon - $279.99

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on an already-affordable tablet; you need something with a large display; battery life is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a tablet with more than 128GB of storage or 4GB of RAM; you don't want to have to side-load to use Google Play Store apps.

The Fire Max 11 tablet is easily one of the best Fire tablets out there, and it's also got the best and largest screen of any of Amazon's tablets at 11 inches and a 2000x1200 resolution. This version comes with 128GB of storage, a microSD slot for up to 1TB, and around 14 hours of battery life with every charge. You can also find first-party accessories like a detachable keyboard case and a USI 2.0 stylus, though you'll need to purchase them separately.

Though it only has a MediaTek MTK8188J octa-core processor, and 4GB of RAM is pretty low, we still found performance to be pretty smooth and quick on the Fire Max 11. As a couple of other potential downsides, the screen includes a 60Hz refresh rate, which is not enough for everyone, and this tablet requires side-loading of the Play Store if you were hoping to use any Google OS apps.

To be sure, there are better tablets out there, especially if you're willing to pay more. But if you were already shopping around for one on the lower-priced end of the spectrum, this might be a good option for your needs—and an extra $120 off doesn't hurt, either.