Amazon knocks 36% OFF the already affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite —but for how long?

If you're looking for a great deal on a tablet that comes with a stylus, Samsung and Amazon have got you covered this week. Amazon has launched a limited-time deal of 36% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, representing $110 in savings from the normal purchase price. This economy-level tablet features 64GB of storage and a microSD slot for those who need more. It also comes with a headphone jack, a 10.4-inch LCD screen, and a lightweight, simple design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB: $329.99 $209.98 at Amazon I certainly wouldn't call the S6 Lite one of the best Android tablets, but it's enough to get the job done for most casual users. With an extra $110 off, Amazon has made this cheap tablet even more appealing to those who want a deal and don't need peak performance. The major selling points for the S6 Lite include its impressively long battery life, the inclusion of the Samsung S Pen, and its lightweight, minimal design. Price comparison: Best Buy - $229.99 | Walmart - $209.98

✅Recommended if: battery life is a major selling point for you; you want a good deal on a tablet that also comes with the Samsung S Pen; you're looking for something with at least 64GB of storage and the option to expand that.

❌Skip this deal if: you think you may be better off just going with an iPad; you require a tablet with industry-leading performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features the same size battery as the company's regular Galaxy Tab S6, but the lower-resolution display and other less power-intensive hardware give the S6 Lite superb battery life. This model comes with 64GB of storage on its own, as well as expandable storage of up to 512GB with the use of the microSD slot. The included S Pen also magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet, which is just plain old fun.

To be sure, the S6 Lite isn't a premium-level tablet, as evidenced by the general latency you'll experience when switching from one app to the next or trying to run games. Still, if you're a casual tablet user and you're just looking for something cheap, this deal might not be a bad option for you.