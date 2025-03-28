Act fast! Samsung's best cheap tablet just got even cheaper during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
A top-rated slab for under $200? Sign me up.
Android tablet deals are popping up to ring in the spring, including one discount on an already-cheap tablet. As part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, the retailer has cut 23% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, bringing the price down to only $170.
This particular deal is for the configuration with just 64GB of storage, though Samsung also offers a 128GB version if you need more. The A9 Plus sports an 11-inch LCD display, 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 695 chipset that offers impressive performance for this price point. To be sure, this little device is no match for mid-range and premium tablets, though there's more than one reason why it's our top pick for the best cheap Samsung tablet out there.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB: $219.99 $169.99 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
As Amazon's Big Spring Sale nears its end on March 31st, the company is offering a $50 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, which also happens to be our favorite affordable Samsung tablet. Beyond this extra-low price tag, the A9 Plus is a great lightweight tablet with impressive performance and a battery life that puts many rivals to shame.
✅Recommended if: you like having a lightweight tablet that's easy to carry around with you; you have other devices in the Galaxy ecosystem that you like.
❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for high-powered performance; you want something with an AMOLED display; you need more than 128GB of storage.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is an affordable Android tablet already, sporting a basic Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU, an 11-inch LCD display, and 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras. This deal is for the 64GB storage configuration, though it also comes with a microSD port for up to 1TB of expandable storage. Users also like the tablet's quad speakers, USB-C charging, and the screen's 90Hz refresh rate.
While it certainly shouldn't be confused with some of Samsung's higher-end S tablets in either performance or display quality, the A9 Plus is still a good pick if you need something for kids, an extra smart home screen, or simple tasks that don't require a more powerful device.
With all of these things considered, the A9 Plus offers a pretty impressive experience for the price point, let alone with an extra $50 in savings.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Review: The behemoth is back