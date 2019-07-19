As spotted by Android Police , a Google Play Store listing has popped up for a new app called "T-Mobile Play." T-Mobile Play is somehow integrated into the Google Discover page, giving you a new T-Mobile tab next to the Google one. Per the app's description:

T-Mobile's REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ phones are available for purchase starting today, and while they're bound to be solid handsets considering they're essentially just rebrands of the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7, it's now come to light that they come with an unexpected twist.

Welcome to T-Mobile Play, exclusive for T-Mobile customers with an eligible smartphone! Swipe right from your home screen to find curated content from over 60 of today's most popular channels from genres such as Kids & Family, Breaking News, Sports, Comedy and Lifestyle. All Included! Just swipe right on your home screen and click on the Magenta 'T-Mobile' tab to begin.

In other words, T-Mobile's added bloatware to the Discover page.

For now, T-Mobile Play is limited to the new REVVLRY and REVVLRY+. However, T-Mobile does note that, "more devices are coming in the future." It's unclear if that means other REVVL devices, or handsets like the Pixel 3a and Galaxy S10 that are also sold by T-Mobile.

Bloatware is never fun, so it's disheartening to see T-Mobile make a move like this. If you were interested in the REVVLRY or REVVLRY+, you're better off just buying the Moto G7 Play or Moto G7 unlocked so you don't have you worry about this T-Mobile Play garbage at all.

