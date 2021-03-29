The streaming market is a cutthroat and competitive space in 2021, and the live TV streaming market even more so. While AT&T and Verizon have major partnerships with services like HBO Max and Disney+, T-Mobile instead had to build their own, and the resulting TVision service launched this winter with a mediocre streaming box and a trio of plans to choose from. The service itself was decent, but it was only available to T-Mobile subscribers, limiting its reach and keeping it from really competing.

Today, as T-Mobile announced an expanded partnership with Google concerning Android and Google services like Google One backups and Google Messages RCS, it also rang the death knell for TVision, as T-Mobile will instead broker a deal to get T-Mobile subscribers a discount on YouTube TV instead, which works on more platforms and has a proven track record. TVision will now go dark on April 29. TVision subscribers will have until June 30 to log into their account and instead switch to YouTube TV for a reduced price of $55 a month — and if you were a Live Zone subscriber to add in NFL RedZone and other sports content, you'll still be able to add on the $11 a month Sport Plus add on for RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, TVG, Stadium, and MAVTV.