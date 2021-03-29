TVision Hub remoteSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

  • After being in service for less than half a year, TVision is already shutting down.
  • Instead, T-Mobile users will be able to get $10 off YouTube TV, at $55 instead of $65 a month.
  • Current TVision customers can switch now and save, and other T-Mobile users can take advantage of the deal starting April 6.
  • TVision will go dark on April 29, just shy of six months after it first launched on November 1.

The streaming market is a cutthroat and competitive space in 2021, and the live TV streaming market even more so. While AT&T and Verizon have major partnerships with services like HBO Max and Disney+, T-Mobile instead had to build their own, and the resulting TVision service launched this winter with a mediocre streaming box and a trio of plans to choose from. The service itself was decent, but it was only available to T-Mobile subscribers, limiting its reach and keeping it from really competing.

Today, as T-Mobile announced an expanded partnership with Google concerning Android and Google services like Google One backups and Google Messages RCS, it also rang the death knell for TVision, as T-Mobile will instead broker a deal to get T-Mobile subscribers a discount on YouTube TV instead, which works on more platforms and has a proven track record. TVision will now go dark on April 29. TVision subscribers will have until June 30 to log into their account and instead switch to YouTube TV for a reduced price of $55 a month — and if you were a Live Zone subscriber to add in NFL RedZone and other sports content, you'll still be able to add on the $11 a month Sport Plus add on for RedZone, Fox College Sports, GOLTV, Fox Soccer Plus, TVG, Stadium, and MAVTV.

YouTube TV

I'd be lying if I said I expected TVision to succeed long-term, but at least T-Mobile will still offer an incentive for live streaming TV, and there's finally someone offering a discount on YouTube TV after all the price hikes it's gone through in the last couple years. If you're wanting to take advantage of the new YouTube TV offer on T-Mobile but you're not a TVision subscriber, you'll have to wait until April 6 for the promotion to open up to you.