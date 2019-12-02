What you need to know
- T-Mobile today launched America's first nationwide 5G network.
- The Magenta carrier says its 5G network covers more than 5,000 towns and cities across the United States.
- T-Mobile customers can now pre-order the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G smartphones.
T-Mobile today became the first American carrier to roll out a nationwide 5G network. According to the carrier, its 5G network covers over 200 million people and 1 million square miles, with extensive coverage in rural America as well.
John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile, said in a statement:
5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All. While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we're committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey.
While other major U.S. carriers currently offer 5G only in a few cities, T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in more than 5,000 towns and cities. T-Mobile also claims its 5G works indoors well, unlike Verizon's 5G. More importantly, T-Mobile says 5G access on its network will cost the same as LTE.
Like the other major U.S. carriers, T-Mobile has also published its 5G coverage maps, so you can head over to the Magenta carrier's website and find out exactly where you will get 5G coverage.
T-Mobile customers across the U.S. can now choose from two 5G smartphones: OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Both phones work on the carrier's 600 MHz 5G network and are also ready to use Sprint's 2.5 GHz 5G network once the merger between the two carriers is closed.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
The Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is arguably the most impressive 5G-enabled smartphone currently on the market. It offers a brilliant 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 chipset, large 4,300mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging, impressive cameras, and a versatile S Pen.
