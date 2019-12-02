T-Mobile today became the first American carrier to roll out a nationwide 5G network. According to the carrier, its 5G network covers over 200 million people and 1 million square miles, with extensive coverage in rural America as well.

5G is here on a nationwide scale. This is a HUGE step towards 5G for All. While Dumb and Dumber focus on 5G for the (wealthy) Few, launching in just a handful of cities — and forcing customers into their most expensive plans to get 5G — we're committed to building broad, deep nationwide 5G that people and businesses can access at no extra cost with the New T-Mobile … and today is just the start of that journey.

While other major U.S. carriers currently offer 5G only in a few cities, T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in more than 5,000 towns and cities. T-Mobile also claims its 5G works indoors well, unlike Verizon's 5G. More importantly, T-Mobile says 5G access on its network will cost the same as LTE.

Like the other major U.S. carriers, T-Mobile has also published its 5G coverage maps, so you can head over to the Magenta carrier's website and find out exactly where you will get 5G coverage.

T-Mobile customers across the U.S. can now choose from two 5G smartphones: OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. Both phones work on the carrier's 600 MHz 5G network and are also ready to use Sprint's 2.5 GHz 5G network once the merger between the two carriers is closed.