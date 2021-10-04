As part of its partnership with Google, T-Mobile has announced a new exclusive Google One plan. This plan comes with 500GB of cloud storage as well as the other benefits of Google One including backups for photos, video, contacts, and more on their phones. Google One subscribers at this tier can also get 10% back on Google Store purchases.

This space will also add to your Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail storage and will allow you to easily back up your Android data. and customers can access their files from any connected device.

At a price of $5 per month, this 500GB plan sits right in the middle of Google One's other plans with the option to upgrade to 2TB for $10 per month. Google One also has a free 15GB plan, 100GB for $1.99, and 200GB for $2.99. If you sign up, you can share your storage space and benefits with up to five other people regardless of whether they're on the same T-Mobile account.

This plan is open to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers so if you like your Sprint plan, you can keep it. This offer is available with a 30-day free trial and you can sign up through your account online, in the T-Mobile app, in-store, or by calling customer support at 611.

If you're looking to switch, T-Mobile has one of the best cell phone plans you can get with plenty of data to back up your phone even if you're far from Wi-Fi. T-Mobile's great 5G coverage also makes it quick to access your files, even the large ones, especially with Ultra Capacity coverage.