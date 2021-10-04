What you need to know
- T-Mobile customers will have access to an exclusive 500GB tier of Google One cloud storage.
- The 500GB plan costs $5 per month with the option to upgrade to 2TB for $10 per month.
- This plan is available to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers starting October 12, 2021.
As part of its partnership with Google, T-Mobile has announced a new exclusive Google One plan. This plan comes with 500GB of cloud storage as well as the other benefits of Google One including backups for photos, video, contacts, and more on their phones. Google One subscribers at this tier can also get 10% back on Google Store purchases.
This space will also add to your Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail storage and will allow you to easily back up your Android data. and customers can access their files from any connected device.
At a price of $5 per month, this 500GB plan sits right in the middle of Google One's other plans with the option to upgrade to 2TB for $10 per month. Google One also has a free 15GB plan, 100GB for $1.99, and 200GB for $2.99. If you sign up, you can share your storage space and benefits with up to five other people regardless of whether they're on the same T-Mobile account.
This plan is open to both T-Mobile and Sprint customers so if you like your Sprint plan, you can keep it. This offer is available with a 30-day free trial and you can sign up through your account online, in the T-Mobile app, in-store, or by calling customer support at 611.
If you're looking to switch, T-Mobile has one of the best cell phone plans you can get with plenty of data to back up your phone even if you're far from Wi-Fi. T-Mobile's great 5G coverage also makes it quick to access your files, even the large ones, especially with Ultra Capacity coverage.
Android 12 finally out of beta, rolls out soon for Google Pixel smartphones
Google has finally launched the official stable release of Android 12 with a new UI design, privacy features, and plenty of under-the-hood enhancements. However, Pixel smartphones will have to wait to install the update.
First Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak, and they look promising
The latest Pixel 6 Pro leak gives us an early look at the camera capabilities of the upcoming Google flagship.
All characters you can unlock in Genshin Impact
There are currently 41 playable characters, including the starting Traveler. Here's each one listed with their weapon type, element, Passive Talent, and Elemental Burst.
These are the best USB-C hubs for your Chromebook
USB-C is here, but since almost everything you want to plug into a Chromebook uses something else, grab a USB-C hub and get back the ports you need!