Verizon's network has been growing fast with new 5G bands enabling faster speeds and plans designed to make the most of the upgraded network. Not only that, Verizon has several deals on Android devices to help make switching to the carrier as big of an upgrade as possible whether you're interested in a new Pixel, Samsung, or even iPhone. If you're ready to switch to Verizon with two lines, you can buy one Google Pixel 6 and get a second one up to $800 off with an unlimited plan.

If you're looking to get started with Verizon, your best bet for getting the fastest speeds is picking a phone with C-band support. On Verizon, C-band is part of the Ultra Wideband 5G network. On the spec sheet, C-band support is listed as support for band n77. Phones connected to C-band can see speeds as high as 1Gbps with a strong signal.

Many newer Android phones such as the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 FE the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series support this C-band connection. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G also supports Verizon's C-band network.

Still, not everyone needs all of that speed and can get by just fine on the slower nationwide 5G network or LTE. For these folks, a phone like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a fantastic value with solid hardware and an Android 12 update ready to install.

Save when you buy two

Google's Android flagship : Google Pixel 6 | Buy one get one $800 off The Pixel 6 is one of the best phones Google has ever made with the fast Tensor CPU and the latest builds of Android. It also supports 5G with C-band and has one of the best cameras compared to any other smartphone. From $23.33/mo. at Verizon The latest Galaxy : Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G | Buy one get up to $1000 off another Galaxy The Galaxy S21 FE continues Samsung's trend of refining its main Galaxy line with a beautiful 120Hz display and a premium design. It comes with Android 12 and is ready for Verizon's C-band 5G network. From $23.33/mo. at Verizon Save on 5G : Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW | Get it for free The Galaxy S20 FE is still a great value even after the launch of its successor. While it doesn't support C-band, it can still get connected to nationwide 5G and mmWave on Verizon's network. It has even been updated with Android 12. From $0/mo. at Verizon Do more with a tablet : Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G | $100 off The Tab S7 FE comes with a massive 12.4-inch display and is perfect for getting things done on the go. It supports Verizon's network including C-band 5G even comes with an S-pen for precision input. The battery life is strong at 13 hours and charges fast at 45W. From $18.99/mo. at Verizon Need an iPhone? : Apple iPhone 13 Pro | Buy one get up to $1000 off another iPhone 13 Not everyone wants an Android phone and luckily Verizon has deals on iPhones too. The iPhone 13 Pro has great support for C-band 5G and is set to receive software updates for years thanks to Apple's legendary software support. This phone also has some of the best cameras in the business. From $33.33/mo. at Verizon

If you decide to switch, you'll have a few unlimited choices which are competitive with some of the best cell phone plans you can get. The 5G Play More plan is one of the best values for most people with access to the full 5G network, 50GB of premium data, and 25GB of premium mobile hotspot data. It also comes with a subscription for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and either Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade. This plan comes in at $70 per line with two lines and $45 per line with four lines.

The 5G Do More Unlimited plan has the same data amounts for the same price but swaps out the streaming subscriptions with up to 50% off a connected device plan, 600GB of cloud storage, and a TravelPass each month. For $10 more, you can get the 5G Get More plan with all of the above with an upgrade to unlimited premium data and 50GB of hotspot data. With all three of these plans, you can also get 50% off a home internet plan.

Verizon also has a cheaper 5G Start plan that only supports 5G nationwide and doesn't come with any premium data or hotspot data. This plan will be a good fit for older phones without C-band support or for people that don't need any hotspot data. This plan comes in at $60 per line with two lines and $35 per line with four.