What you need to know
- Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted out some supposed images of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.
- The photos come from Snapchat and show a strikingly similar design to previously leaked renders of the device.
- There was also a leaked screenshot revealing some key specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro.
Several OnePlus 8 models are slated to be released later this year in May, but that hasn't stopped plenty of info from leaking out ahead of the launch. The latest leak comes from notable tipster Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted out some images from Snapchat revealing specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro.
It does seem like the OnePlus 8 Pro after all! Do you think these images leaked through snapchat are true? Not sure if the guy wants his Snapchat to be shared or not. #OnePlus8Pro pic.twitter.com/9BHgXZLlGY— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 24, 2020
In the series of photos, we get a look at the front and the back of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus. What's revealed in the images matches up with some of the renders that have previously leaked out. For instance, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to use a cutout selfie camera positioned in the upper left corner this year. The image of the back also shows off a three-camera layout on the back along with the OnePlus 5G logo.
A screenshot of the "About phone" page also uncovers some of the specs we can expect. It starts with the Snapdragon 865 processor, which is pretty much a given, considering its Qualcomm's latest and greatest chip. Next, we see that the OnePlus 8 Pro will offer a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
When it comes to cameras, the screenshot also reveals it will consist of a 64MP, 20MP, and 12MP setup on the back of the phone while the display is said to be a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.
As with all leaks, these photos should be taken with a huge grain of salt. The information here may not be accurate, and we won't know for sure until some more reliable leaks surface or OnePlus launches the actual phones.
Get More OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
Huawei is getting ready to enter 2020 with a splash thanks to its upcoming P40 and P40 Pro smartphones. Here's everything we know about the phones' specs, design, release, and more.
Why aren't you getting the Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 is an impressive phone, but it's also not for everyone. Recently, a lot of our AC forum members got to talking about why they won't be upgrading to it.
The HyperX Cloud Flight S is an amazing wireless headset with a boring mic
HyperX has made a range of good headsets, and now the company is introducing the Cloud Flight S to the lineup. After having the chance to test it out, it's easily my new favorite.
The Galaxy S20 is available in five great colors — here's the best one
The Galaxy S20 is one of the most well-rounded phones of the year, and it also happens to come in a bunch of different colors. Here's how to pick the best one.