Several OnePlus 8 models are slated to be released later this year in May, but that hasn't stopped plenty of info from leaking out ahead of the launch. The latest leak comes from notable tipster Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted out some images from Snapchat revealing specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

It does seem like the OnePlus 8 Pro after all! Do you think these images leaked through snapchat are true? Not sure if the guy wants his Snapchat to be shared or not. #OnePlus8Pro pic.twitter.com/9BHgXZLlGY — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 24, 2020

In the series of photos, we get a look at the front and the back of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus. What's revealed in the images matches up with some of the renders that have previously leaked out. For instance, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to use a cutout selfie camera positioned in the upper left corner this year. The image of the back also shows off a three-camera layout on the back along with the OnePlus 5G logo.