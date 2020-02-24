OnePlus 8 ProSource: @OnLeaks

  • Reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted out some supposed images of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.
  • The photos come from Snapchat and show a strikingly similar design to previously leaked renders of the device.
  • There was also a leaked screenshot revealing some key specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Several OnePlus 8 models are slated to be released later this year in May, but that hasn't stopped plenty of info from leaking out ahead of the launch. The latest leak comes from notable tipster Ishan Agarwal, who tweeted out some images from Snapchat revealing specs of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

In the series of photos, we get a look at the front and the back of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus. What's revealed in the images matches up with some of the renders that have previously leaked out. For instance, the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to use a cutout selfie camera positioned in the upper left corner this year. The image of the back also shows off a three-camera layout on the back along with the OnePlus 5G logo.

Oneplus 8 Pro Front Leaked ImageOneplus 8 Pro About PageOneplus 8 Pro Back Leaked ImageSource: Ishan Agarwal/Twitter

A screenshot of the "About phone" page also uncovers some of the specs we can expect. It starts with the Snapdragon 865 processor, which is pretty much a given, considering its Qualcomm's latest and greatest chip. Next, we see that the OnePlus 8 Pro will offer a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to cameras, the screenshot also reveals it will consist of a 64MP, 20MP, and 12MP setup on the back of the phone while the display is said to be a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As with all leaks, these photos should be taken with a huge grain of salt. The information here may not be accurate, and we won't know for sure until some more reliable leaks surface or OnePlus launches the actual phones.

