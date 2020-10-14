Prime Day is the best time to pick up home appliances, like a vacuum cleaner. There are plenty of great deals on vacuum cleaners of all kinds, and we've already rounded up the best robot vacuum Prime Day deals. In this post we'll take a look at cordless, handheld, and upright vacuums, so if you're looking to pick up a new vacuum cleaner on Prime Day, read on.
- An outstanding option: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal | 17% off at Amazon
- Also great: Samsung Jet 70 Cordless Vacuum | 12% off at Amazon
- Truly versatile: DEERMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 51% off at Amazon
- Insane value: BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Vacuum | 39% off at Amazon
- Solid all-rounder: Hoover MAXLife Pro HEPA Vacuum | 25% off at Amazon
- Cordless freedom: INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 20% off at Amazon
An outstanding option: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal | 17% off at Amazon
Dyson's vacuums cost a lot of money, but they absolutely deliver when it comes to day-to-day performance. The V10 Animal does a fantastic job sucking up pet hair, dirt, and any debris in your home. The cordless vacuum is easy to use, runs for an hour on a full charge, and has plenty of attachments that make it easy to clean just about every surface in your house.
Also great: Samsung Jet 70 Cordless Vacuum | 12% off at Amazon
Samsung's Jet 70 cordless vacuum is designed for pet owners, and with a 150-watt suction power, it works on just about every surface. The vacuum has a 180-degree swivel head, weighs just six pounds, and has a 40-minute battery life. Oh, and it has a five-layer filtration that ensures the gathered dust isn't just released back into the air.
Truly versatile: DEERMA Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 51% off at Amazon
Deerma is one of the brands in Xiaomi's vast lifestyle ecosystem, and its cordless vacuum delivers outstanding value. It has 8500pa of suction power and is designed to work well on any surface, and runs for 30 minutes on a full charge. It weights just 2.2 pounds, has a three-layer filtration system, and the affordability alone makes it an easy recommendation.
Insane value: BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Vacuum | 39% off at Amazon
The Bissell Cleanview is one of the best value-focused vacuums in the market today, and the Prime Day deal makes it an even more enticing choice. The vacuum has a swivel head for easy cleaning under the couch or tables, a 27-inch cord and automatic cord rewind, and additional tools to clean any surface.
Solid all-rounder: Hoover MAXLife Pro HEPA Vacuum | 25% off at Amazon
The MAXLife Pro comes with a variety of tools designed to tackle pet hair, and it has a swivel head that lets you easily clean under any surface. It has a HEPA filter to ensure the dust it sucks in isn't released into the air, and getting rid of the accumulated dirt in the bin is as effortless as possible.
Cordless freedom: INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 20% off at Amazon
INSE's cordless vacuum has a strong suction motor for picking up any dirt and debris, and the battery lasts long enough to clean your entire home. The cordless design makes it extremely convenient to use the vacuum, and you get a variety of attachments for cleaning any surface. Combine that with a bin that lets you easily throw out the collected dirt and this is a great overall value.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.