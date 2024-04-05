You can get a 70-inch LG 4K smart TV for UNDER $600 with this epic Walmart deal

Good smart TV deals don't come along often, especially not for TVs this big. Walmart has knocked $90 off the price of this LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, which features a 60Hz LED UHD display and easy access to all your streaming favorites. Find built-in apps like Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more, all packed in a user-friendly smart TV interface.

To be sure, there are cheaper smart TVs out there, but not often from brands like LG or at this size. If you're a fan of LG TVs you've had in the past, then this deal might be a good option for you.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fseort%2F642419413" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> $648 558 at Walmart There's no denying that LG has made a good name for itself in the TV market. If you're looking for a large, 70-inch model, this <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/android-tv/best-android-tv-deals-of-month-year-bogo-samsung-up-to-45-off-hisense" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">smart TV deal is a good option—coming in at $90 off the normal sticker price at Walmart. It doesn't seem like you can find this TV from other retailers any more, but it's well-reviewed for its UHD picture quality, audio options, its easy access to streaming apps, and more.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a simple, user-friendly smart TV with a 70-inch screen; you like other LG smart TVs you've owned; you want a TV with a 4K display.

❌Skip this deal if: you want the cheapest TV available and don't really care for a name-brand product; you're looking for something larger or smaller than 70 inches.

This 70-inch smart TV includes a 4K UHD 3840x2160 display, along with classic features like Active HDR, Bluetooth, and virtual assistant compatibility. As for connectivity, this TV includes two side HDMI inputs, a cable-antenna input, ethernet, optical audio, and USB.

It also comes with a smartphone app, a powerful a5 Gen5 AI 4K processor, and it runs the simple webOS 22. While there isn't anything too special about this operating system, it does include useful features such as personalized accounts and profile-based streaming recommendations, and over 300 free LG channels (which come with the purchase of any of LG's smart TVs).