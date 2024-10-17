Who needs Black Friday? This HUGE 100-inch Hisense 4K TV is $1,700 off at Best Buy right now
That's a 34% discount on this 4K Google TV.
Big TV deals are in season even this far in advance of Black Friday, and this next entry's a good one. Best Buy has cut $1,700 off the 100-inch 4K Hisense Class U8 Series TV, representing a 34% discount on a certifiably massive display. This TV features Hisense's ULED Mini-LED, offering 4K and four times as many pixels as a regular Full HD TV. With a refresh rate of 144Hz, this screen is a great option for fast-paced gaming, as supported by visual features like Motion Rate 480 enhancements, HDR 10 Plus, and adaptive synchronization.
It also comes with the user-friendly Google smart TV platform, sporting popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and more.
Hisense 100-inch Class U8 Series 4K TV: $4,999.99 $3,299.99 at Best Buy
The Hisense U8 Series has a lot to offer, and those looking for a 100-inch TV will especially like the price point on this one. For a limited time, Best Buy has knocked a whopping $1,700 off the price of this Hisense 100-inch Google TV, though it's tough to say how long it will last.
This TV has just about all the features someone could need in a high-end television, from HDR and synchronization settings for gaming to a 144Hz refresh rate and motion enhancement technology.
✅Recommended if: you were already considering a large TV in this price range; you need something with a high refresh rate for gaming; you want a TV with easy access to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa;
❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a smaller TV than this; you'd rather go with a budget option, or at least one under $3,000.
Hisense TVs have developed name-brand recognition by this point, and while the U8 Class Series is our top mid-range pick for the best 4K TVs to use with Chromecast, the 100-inch version doesn't exactly fall into the mid-range price category so much as its smaller sizes. However, this discount chops an impressive $1,700 off the TV's price, so if you're in the market, now might be a great time to buy.
The 100-inch Hisense U8 Class Series sports a 144Hz regular refresh rate with motion frame rate enhancements backed by Motion Rate 480. As such, this is a solid option for high-speed movie or show watching, gaming, or really anything where you want to catch each and every frame.
As for connectivity, it includes four HDMI ports, a composite video input, two USB-A ports, connections for analog and optical digital audio, and a LAN input. Did we mention that it's $1,700 off?!
